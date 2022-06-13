Christina Ricci Says Jenna Ortega 'Is Incredible' as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Series

"It's such a great modern take on Wednesday," Christina Ricci said of Jenna Ortega's performance as Wednesday Addams, more than 30 years after she took on the role herself

Christina Ricci is passing the torch.

The Golden Globe nominee, 42, will appear alongside Ortega, 19, in an unknown role for the upcoming Tim Burton-helmed Netflix series Wednesday, which follows the titular Addams Family character in high school. Ricci previously played the character in Burton's 1991 film adaptation of the 1964 sitcom and its 1993 sequel Addams Family Values.

More than 30 years after donning Wednesday's signature midnight-black pigtails, Ricci praised Jenna Ortega's interpretation on the role.

"It's super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible," she told Variety at a Yellowjackets FYC event in Los Angeles on Saturday. "I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it's such a great modern take on Wednesday."

She added, "It's so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it's then it's incredibly modern and it's great."

Ricci currently stars as Misty in Yellowjackets, which follows a girls' high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness in 1996, leaving them stranded for 19 months. Another timeline follows the young women as present-day adults as the continue to grapple with the trauma they experienced while attempting to keep their secret about what happened in the woods.

At Saturday's event, Ricci told PEOPLE which early character from her career she'd like to revisit. "I think it'd be fun to revisit the character I played in The Opposite of Sex, and be like, 'Where is she now?' ... Yeah, that is some queer energy."

Sammi Hanratty, who plays her teenage counterpart, also raved about working with the screen legend while reminiscing about her favorite role of Ricci's in 1995's Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain.

"I loved that movie. When I was younger, I was sick a lot, and my mom's go-to thing to tell me was, 'Be strong like Molly.' Because I loved that movie and that's what they would say to each other. And so, every time I was sick or if I had to get a shot or something happened, she'd always say, 'Be strong like Molly,'" explained Hanratty, 26. "And so, it's just crazy that now I'm working with Christina, [it] feels full circle."