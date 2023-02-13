Christina Ricci Reveals Production on 'YellowJackets' Season 2 Has Wrapped: 'Loved Every Minute'

The season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets will be available to stream on Showtime on March 24, followed by its official network debut on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET

By
Published on February 13, 2023 09:55 AM
Christina Ricci as Misty, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Tawny Cypress as Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS.
Photo: Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME

That's a wrap on Yellowjackets season 2!

In an Instagram story post on Saturday, star Christina Ricci revealed that filming for the Showtime thriller's second season concluded, noting that things didn't wrap until 5 a.m. that morning.

"I loved every minute with these amazing women," Ricci wrote alongside a photo of herself and costars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

Ricci, 43, then added a joke at the end about her costume, which was a purple, plaid trench coat. "My only regret is this coat," Ricci wrote.

Christina Ricci Reveals Production on YellowJackets Season 2 Has Wrapped
Christina Ricci/Instagram

Though season 2 just wrapped filming, the first trailer for the sophomore season arrived in January.

Following flashbacks from season 1 of a bad plane crash, a turn to cannibalism and an apparent murder, the women will continue to grapple with what really happened in the wilderness as adults.

The first season also left some major questions for viewers as the high school soccer team's 19 months stranded seemingly led to them joining a cult. The rituals were led by a masked woman, known as the Antler Queen, who still hasn't been identified.

Christina Ricci as Misty and Elijah Wood as Walter in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2
Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

With their involvement in the cult, it also appears one of the teammates was killed and eaten by her peers. But which teenager became the victim is also unknown as season 2 begins.

Symbols from the island will appear in the women's adult lives as their realizations from that time continue. It's also much harder to leave the wilderness behind than they initially believed it would be.

Though the women have tried to bury the past within themselves, it finds a way to upend their relationships, mental health and careers.

Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2.
Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets will be available to stream on Showtime on March 24, followed by its official network debut on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Related Articles
Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, christina ricci, juliette lewis
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Teaser Alludes to Constant 'Darkness' for the Crew — and Even More Mysteries
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Gets Spring 2023 Premiere Date at Showtime
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Everything to Know About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Congratulates '90s 'Yellowjackets' Crew on Wrapping Season 2: 'Never Felt This Level of Pride'
Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS; Jason Ritter attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Jason Ritter to Guest Star on 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Alongside Wife Melanie Lynskey
Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS, “Doomcoming”.
'Yellowjackets' ' Jasmin Savoy Brown Says She's 'Meditating and Drinking' in Preparation for Season 2
YELLOWJACKETS
'Yellowjackets' Reveals Who's Playing the Adult Version of Lottie in Season 2
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood Is the Latest Buzzy Addition to 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
Lauren Ambrose attends BuzzFeed's "AM To DM"on November 26, 2019 in New York City.
'Yellowjackets' Casts Lauren Ambrose as Adult Version of Van for Season 2
Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey attend the Premiere Of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at Hollywood American Legion on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Melanie Lynskey Often Auditioned Against 'Yellowjackets' Costar Christina Ricci in the '90s
YELLOWJACKETS
'Yellowjackets' Cast Shares Their Hopes to See an Adult Version of Van Join the Series
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
A Timeline of Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination Controversy
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
'Yellowjackets' Showrunners Tease 'Movie Magic' — and New Details — for Upcoming Season 2
Melanie Lynskey
A Psychic Told Melanie Lynskey Before 'Yellowjackets' Aired That Her Big Break Was Coming
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Thanks Husband Jason Ritter and Her 'Angel' Nanny in Critics Choice Speech