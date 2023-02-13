Christina Ricci Reveals Production on 'YellowJackets' Season 2 Has Wrapped: 'Loved Every Minute'

That's a wrap on Yellowjackets season 2!

In an Instagram story post on Saturday, star Christina Ricci revealed that filming for the Showtime thriller's second season concluded, noting that things didn't wrap until 5 a.m. that morning.

"I loved every minute with these amazing women," Ricci wrote alongside a photo of herself and costars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

Ricci, 43, then added a joke at the end about her costume, which was a purple, plaid trench coat. "My only regret is this coat," Ricci wrote.

Christina Ricci/Instagram

Though season 2 just wrapped filming, the first trailer for the sophomore season arrived in January.

Following flashbacks from season 1 of a bad plane crash, a turn to cannibalism and an apparent murder, the women will continue to grapple with what really happened in the wilderness as adults.

The first season also left some major questions for viewers as the high school soccer team's 19 months stranded seemingly led to them joining a cult. The rituals were led by a masked woman, known as the Antler Queen, who still hasn't been identified.

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

With their involvement in the cult, it also appears one of the teammates was killed and eaten by her peers. But which teenager became the victim is also unknown as season 2 begins.

Symbols from the island will appear in the women's adult lives as their realizations from that time continue. It's also much harder to leave the wilderness behind than they initially believed it would be.

Though the women have tried to bury the past within themselves, it finds a way to upend their relationships, mental health and careers.

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

The season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets will be available to stream on Showtime on March 24, followed by its official network debut on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET