Christina Ricci Praises Hollywood for Evolving 'Boundaries' After She Was Nearly Sued over a Sex Scene

Christina Ricci sees a positive change in Hollywood from the start of her career to now.

The Yellowjackets star revealed on The View this week that she was once nearly hit with a lawsuit because she dared to modify a sex scene.

"Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn't want to do this sex scene in a certain way," said Ricci, 43. "It's really changed and it's great to see."

Ricci also applauded the way actors are protected on set today. "Us older ladies talk about it all the time. It's amazing to see that they don't necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through," she said. "They're able to say, 'I don't want to do this sex scene,' 'I'm not going to be naked.'"

Added Ricci, "They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do."

John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Wednesday actress has previously spoken about raising her own children with a similar goal in mind. "My husband, Mark [Hampton], is, I hate to say it because it sounds really obnoxious, a feminist," Ricci told The Guardian. "And [8-year-old son] Freddie is going to see that, and see his working mother."

She continued, "I think he'll see women in a much more layered, complicated way, just by having grown up watching his mom do all this stuff."

Ricci plays the adult version of Misty in Showtime's Yellowjackets. She'll return — along with the other teen and adult cast members — for season 2 later this month. The second season follows the adult lives of women who were once stranded in the wilderness and resorted to gruesome survival tactics — some that still haunt them daily.

Yellowjackets returns March 24 on streaming before making its on-air debut on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.