Christina Ricci Reassures Her Younger Self That Her 'Individuality' Will Lead to 'Success' (Exclusive)

"At times you'll wish more than anything that you could be like everyone else. Please don't," the Yellowjackets star writes in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue

Published on April 28, 2023
Christina Ricci
Photo: Max Farago / Trunk Archive

Christina Ricci is sending her younger self a very important message.

As part of PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue, the Yellowjackets star wrote a letter to her younger self about the power of confidence.

"You're shy and polite but silly, dramatic and fun too. You're so brave: unafraid to try new things, getting up to try again when you fail," the actress, 43, wrote alongside a photo of her 8-year-old self. "Things aren't good at home. You worry things will never be better, but they will."

She continued, "In a year you will act in your first film, changing the trajectory of your life forever. I wish you knew your value, how special you are, that your work will bring joy to people."

Though Ricci noted there would be "hard, scary times ahead," she left an encouraging message for her younger self: "You can handle it."

christina-ricci-2-0426

"Your strength is unbelievable. Though you already hate how different you feel, you'll grow to be even more unique," the former child star said. "At times you'll wish more than anything that you could be like everyone else. Please don't. Your acceptance of your individuality will mean your success. You'll finally feel okay about yourself."

"Everything you've gone through in your life was worth it. You're a beautiful kid because of your thoughts, ideas, kindness and contribution," she added. "I'm so proud of you. What you'll go through, survive—and the beauty you'll make out of it — is what makes us special, makes us beautiful."

Ricci went on to star as Wednesday Addams in two Addams Family films. Some of her many other projects include Casper, Pumpkin, Speed Racer and Sleepy Hollow.

Currently, Ricci stars as adult Misty on Showtime's acclaimed series Yellowjackets. The series just returned for its second season, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

