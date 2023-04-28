Entertainment TV Christina Ricci Reassures Her Younger Self That Her 'Individuality' Will Lead to 'Success' (Exclusive) "At times you'll wish more than anything that you could be like everyone else. Please don't," the Yellowjackets star writes in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Max Farago / Trunk Archive Christina Ricci is sending her younger self a very important message. As part of PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue, the Yellowjackets star wrote a letter to her younger self about the power of confidence. "You're shy and polite but silly, dramatic and fun too. You're so brave: unafraid to try new things, getting up to try again when you fail," the actress, 43, wrote alongside a photo of her 8-year-old self. "Things aren't good at home. You worry things will never be better, but they will." The Cast of Yellowjackets: Everything to Know She continued, "In a year you will act in your first film, changing the trajectory of your life forever. I wish you knew your value, how special you are, that your work will bring joy to people." Though Ricci noted there would be "hard, scary times ahead," she left an encouraging message for her younger self: "You can handle it." "Your strength is unbelievable. Though you already hate how different you feel, you'll grow to be even more unique," the former child star said. "At times you'll wish more than anything that you could be like everyone else. Please don't. Your acceptance of your individuality will mean your success. You'll finally feel okay about yourself." "Everything you've gone through in your life was worth it. You're a beautiful kid because of your thoughts, ideas, kindness and contribution," she added. "I'm so proud of you. What you'll go through, survive—and the beauty you'll make out of it — is what makes us special, makes us beautiful." Melissa McCarthy: Gracing PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Cover Is 'Saying Something Lovely to My Younger Self' Ricci went on to star as Wednesday Addams in two Addams Family films. Some of her many other projects include Casper, Pumpkin, Speed Racer and Sleepy Hollow. Currently, Ricci stars as adult Misty on Showtime's acclaimed series Yellowjackets. The series just returned for its second season, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Watch the full episode of The Beautiful Issue Cover Story: Melissa McCarthy Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. For more stars' letters to my younger self, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.