Good Girls' Christina Hendricks Will 'Hug the Heck' Out of Her Mom After Getting COVID Vaccine

There's nothing like a mother's hug.

For Good Girls star Christina Hendricks, staying physically apart from her mom, Jackie Sue, who also lives in Los Angeles, has been especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been very, very careful with my mom and my brother because of health and age reasons, so we've done dedicated Zoom calls and FaceTime calls, but... I'm going to get teary, I really miss hugging my mom," the actress, 45, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Once I finally get my [COVID-19 vaccination], I'm going to hug the heck out of her."

Yet Hendricks also admits the past year has taught her how much she doesn't mind being alone. "Being in quarantine brought a lot of reflection," she explains. "I've always considered myself a very social person and very outgoing, but being forced to stay home and not see friends, I realized I'm okay to be by myself for a while."

Time off from work allowed Hendricks "to really choose to take [that] time to relax," she adds. "And I really did embrace those first few months, staying home and being careful, and then also just realizing that it's okay to have some silence and some quiet, and that I actually really needed it — and that it's a much larger side of me than I had realized in years."

Image zoom Credit: Steve Dietl/NBC

That's not to say she still doesn't love being social. Hendricks recently hosted a small group of friends outside at her house for a socially-distanced French bistro party. "We hadn't had a party in a year, and so I decided to have an outdoor dinner," she says. "I'm super into making playlists and I love a theme party."

Hendricks paired the evening with French pop and disco, and the group ended the night by dancing together in her yard.

"I'm always ready to dance, but I didn't know there was going to be any," she says, laughing. "They were like, 'Oh, we're going to dance in your yard.' Okay! Good to know."