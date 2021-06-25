The series was canceled on Friday after four seasons on NBC

Christina Hendricks enjoyed playing the good girl gone bad on TV.

On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, hosted by Janine Rubenstein, Hendricks, 46, opens up about her role on Good Girls - which was canceled on Friday after four seasons on NBC - and why she believes the show's overall success was likened to its powerful female characters that resonate with audiences.

"No one's a stereotype of the strong person or the weak person. We know that we are those people, all day long," says Hendricks, who has played Beth Boland on the series since 2018.

The multi-Emmy Award nominee - who is also widely known for her role as Joan on Mad Men - says storylines where women portray nonconforming roles should be explored more in Hollywood.

"I think that a woman can be so many different things and the more you show all those different sides to her, people respond to that as strength because it feels real," says the actress.

Good Girls - Season 1 Good Girls | Credit: Steve Dietl/NBC

Hendricks says she's been "lucky" to play powerful women onscreen and celebrates Good Girls' "well-rounded" and strong female-starring roles, led by creator and executive producer Jenna Bans.

The series also stars Retta, Mae Whitman, Lidya Jewett, Reno Wilson and Manny Montana.

The star compares her evolution as an actress since her Mad Men days to the woman she is now while marveling at her accomplishments. "I think I learned how to acknowledge my own contribution to things and that it was far more important than I had given myself credit for," Hendricks admits.

"I learned that I love a challenge and that I can rise to it," she adds.

Following Good Girls' cancellation on Friday, Hendricks addressed the news in an Instagram post.

"Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support," she wrote.

Good Girls airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC, with the series finale taking place on July 22.