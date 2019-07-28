Christina Hendricks Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Throwback 'Goth' Photos from High School

Christina Hendricks may be known now for her fiery red hair, but that wasn’t always her signature ‘do!

The Mad Men alum, 44, revealed she spent her high school days rocking short, jet-black locks in a set of throwback photos she shared on Instagram Sunday.

“Some highschool flashbacks…. hard to be punk/goth in front of a ship-shadowbox. But trying SO HARD!” she captioned the photos.

In the first of two photos, the actress sits outside on a rock with a tight-lipped smile on her face, wearing tall black boots, black stockings, a red plaid skirt and a black leather jacket with her dark hair cut just below her ears.

In the second photo, the Fairfax High School graduate stands beside a group of friends in a thin-strapped red dress and red lipstick as they prepare for what appears to be a school dance.

She tagged the location of the pictures as Fairfax, Virginia, the city in which she moved from Idaho as a teenager.

Hendricks, who recently lent her voice to Gabby Gabby in Toy Story 4, has previously spoken about how much she disliked high school, and how embracing a “goth” look was her way of setting herself apart from the bullies that tormented her.

“We had a locker bay, and every time I went down there to get books out of my locker, people would sit on top and spit at me,” she told The Guardian in 2014.

Image zoom Christina Hendricks

“So I had to have my locked moved because I couldn’t go in there… I felt scared in high school. It was like Lord of the Flies. There was always some kid getting pummeled and people cheering,” she said.

Hendricks told the outlet she eventually found her people within the school’s drama department, and managed to befriend students who didn’t mind her unusual style.

“My parents would say, ‘You’re just alienating everyone. You’ll never make any friends looking like that,’” she recalled. “And I would say, ‘I don’t want those people to be my friends. I’m never going to be friends with the people who beat up a kid while everyone is cheering them on. I hate them.’”

The Good Girls actress, of course, is now known for her bright red hair, which she has dyed for years.