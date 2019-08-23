Christina Hendricks Reveals She Was the Hand Model for American Beauty's Iconic Poster

Christina Hendricks just let her fans in on a secret she’s kept for 20 years.

The Mad Men star, 44, revealed that the hand on the iconic American Beauty poster belongs to her.

“Fun fact…. wait for it…I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model…. this is my hand and another model’s stomach….proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!! #americanbeauty,” the Emmy-nominated actress wrote in an Instagram caption on Thursday, sharing the poster for the movie.

Hendricks’ revelation drew quite the reaction from her fellow celebrities.

Her Good Girls costar Retta added, “Staaahhhppp,” and her former Mad Men costar January Jones wrote, “This is important. How come I didn’t know this?”

“Nooooooo! 🔥❤️” said InStyle magazine editor-in-chief Laura Brown.

“Wait…. What!?” questioned Busy Philips.

Elle Fanning wrote, “IM SHOOK!!!!!!” in the comments, while comedian Whitney Cummings added, “This is blowing my mind.”

Image zoom Christina Hendricks Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The acclaimed 1999 movie stars Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, Thora Birch and Mena Suvari. It won Best Picture at the 2000 Oscars, with Spacey, 60, taking home the award for Best Actor, and director Sam Mendes, writer Alan Ball and cinematographer Conrad L. Hall all taking home their respective awards as well.

The Good Girls star, who recently lent her voice to the Toy Story 4 cast as Gabby Gabby, shared another throwback in July, revealing that she didn’t always sport her iconic fiery red locks.

“Some highschool flashbacks…. hard to be punk/goth in front of a ship-shadowbox. But trying SO HARD!” she wrote in the caption for a couple of pictures of herself with jet black hair.

The first photo shows Hendricks posing outdoors, looking very ’90s chic in a black leather jacket, ripped black tights and a plaid skirt. The second photo shows the actress standing with three friends, wearing a spaghetti-strapped red dress and matching lipstick.