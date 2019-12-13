After a decade of marriage, Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend are officially going their separate ways.

The Mad Men alumna, 44, filed for divorce from Arend on Friday in Los Angeles County Court, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Hendricks cited “irreconcilable differences” in the documents as her reasoning for the split, and listed their date of separation as April 19, 2019.

Additionally, she requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party and has asked that her maiden name (Hendricks) be restored.

The couple wed 10 years ago on Oct. 11, 2009, in New York. They were introduced by her Mad Men costar Vincent Kartheiser.

On Oct. 17, the Good Girls star and the actor, 41, announced news of their split in a joint statement.

Image zoom Geoffrey Arend and Christina Hendricks Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” she began her Instagram message.

“Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs,” the Good Girls actress continued.

“We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so,” Hendricks concluded.

Hendricks was most recently spotted without her wedding ring at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles in October.