Tarek El Moussa Says He 'Couldn't Hate' Ex Christina As She Begins Dating New Man

Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa is dating again — just don’t tell her ex Tarek about it!

“We’re going through this divorce thing, we’re working together, I just really don’t want to know what’s going on with her personal life,” Tarek told Andy Cohen on the Bravo host’s SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, on Wednesday.

Christina is dating a businessman that she’d dated before she got together with Tarek a decade ago, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“It’s very new,” says the source. “She’s not calling him her boyfriend or anything — there definitely aren’t any labels on it. They’re just hanging out and enjoying spending time together.”

Tarek is also dating, but says nothing has gotten serious for him either.

“No girlfriends, Andy. No girlfriends,” he told Cohen. “It’s going to be a while before that happens.”

Tarek is still filming new episodes of Flip or Flop with Christina and says they are focused on staying positive for their daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 20 months.

“I do not hate [Christina],” Tarek told Cohen. “For the kids, no matter what — even if I wanted to, which I don’t — I couldn’t hate my ex-wife, well almost ex-wife. … When we go to school activities, sporting events, we will sit right next to each other.”

