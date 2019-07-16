Christina Applegate Hilariously Reacts to Her Emmy Nomination: ‘How Did I Sneak in There?’

Christina Applegate is still in disbelief about her 2019 Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy for her role in Netflix’s Dead to Me .

“It hasn’t really sunken in,” the actress told PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday. “My daughter and I are still in our pajamas so that’s kind of the morning we are having. I wasn’t paying attention and my phone was off but I just happened to look over and our executive producer was calling me. I was like, ‘Why is she calling me at 8:40AM?’ And then I was like, ‘Ohhh!’ I did not expect that at all.”

Applegate, 47, stars in the Netflix dark comedy alongside Linda Cardellini.

“I didn’t even think that I was remotely close to having this day so it’s shocking,” she says. “I mean, look at who I am standing there with!”

Other nominees in Applegate’s category include Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep, Natasha Lyonne for Russian Doll, Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag and Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek.

“I was like, ‘There is no way.’ Yes, people have been really, really complimentary of the show and that’s felt really nice because it doesn’t always happen like that, but still I was like, ‘How’d I squeeze in there?’”

As for where she plans to keep her Emmy if she wins?

“I have an office/guest room upstairs that is never used and all my stuff is up there on one big shelf so it would probably go sit next to the other things from my life,” she says.

“My other Emmy is right next to my award I got in middle school for best choreographer for dance production. I actually have three of those. I’m sure the Emmy costs a lot more to make because the ones from middle school are literally from a 99-cent store but I’m very proud of those.”

Dead to Me season 1 is available on Netflix.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.