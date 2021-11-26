Christina Applegate Marks 50th Birthday After MS Diagnosis: 'May We Find That Strength'

"Sending so much love to all of you this day," Christina Applegate wrote on Thanksgiving, which was also her 50th birthday, following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Christina Applegate is kicking off a new chapter after revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis earlier this year.

The Emmy Award winner celebrated her 50th birthday Thursday, which was also Thanksgiving, with an encouraging message for her 1.4 million Twitter followers. "Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one," she wrote.

"Sending so much love to all of you this day," Applegate continued. "Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try."

She previously talked about her experience with MS on Twitter in August, a few months after she was diagnosed. "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate wrote at the time. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

"Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love," Blair, 49, wrote, to which Applegate responded: "Love you sister. Our kids are so weird."

Blair has also been open about her own MS diagnosis, which she revealed in 2018. Most recently, she detailed her journey with the disease in the discovery+ documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, which Applegate recommended on Twitter.

