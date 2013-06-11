Christina Aguilera and Cher to Perform on The Voice Finale

The divas are taking over The Voice.

Christina Aguilera is set to perform live on the June 18 finale of NBC’s hit show, the network announced to PEOPLE on Tuesday, following Monday’s news that Cher, 67, will also take center stage for the big night.

Cher will sing her new song, “Woman’s World,” making it her first live televised performance in more than 10 years. The tune is the first single off of her new album of the same name, being released on Sept. 24 – her first collection of songs in 12 years.

No stranger to supporting reality competition shows, she cheered on her son, Chaz Bono, when he competed on season 13 of Dancing with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Aguilera, a coach on previous seasons of The Voice, will perform “Feel This Moment” with Pitbull at the finale.

Maybe Christina and Cher will also team up for a Burlesque medley?

• Reporting by JESSICA HERNDON

RELATED: The Voice: Danielle Bradbery Wows Coaches at Semi-Finals