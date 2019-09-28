Christie Brinkley Writes Sweet Tribute to Daughters Sailor and Alexa: 'So Proud to Be Their Mother'

Christie Brinkley is showing her love for her daughters!

In celebration of National Daughters Day, the model, 65, shared a photo of her and her daughters, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, and Alexa Ray Joel, 33, during a day of pampering.

In what appears to be a spa day, the picture shows the three ladies rejuvenating with white face masks while sporting nearly matching black sunglasses.

Along with the family photo, Brinkley wrote a heartfelt poem honoring her daughters on the special day.

The poem read, “Ones a ‘Betty’ and ones a ‘Veronica’, One plays Piano, and one the harmonica. One is salt, the other pepper, One travels light, and ones a schlepper. One dances in moonlight and one in the Sun, but don’t try to pick your favorite one. Comparisons drive them both totally mad, they worry the other one will be sad. With all of their hearts they love each other and I’m so proud to be their mother!”

“Happy #nationaldaughtersday, PS We miss you we miss you so much Alexa,” Brinkley concluded

The mother of two’s post comes after she spoke her truth after Wendy Williams‘ claims that she had faked her broken arm ahead of the Dancing with the Stars premiere.

On Friday, Brinkley posted a number of photos from her time in the hospital, including a close-up shot of her bruised arm, followed by a collage of the model holding up her dislocated wrist.

“It goes against my better judgement [sic] to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I’m setting the record straight,” she wrote, referencing daughter Brinkley-Cook, who replaced her on the show.

“It’s sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies,” she continued. “If it was just me I would have let this roll right off my back, but on #nationaldaughtersday I feel it’s the perfect opportunity to stand up for truth.”

The model then went on to praise her daughter for stepping in last minute, despite Sailor’s initial hesitance to do so.

“Thank you for being such an amazing daughter @sailorbrinkleycook for overcoming your fears to step in I’m so proud of you !” she wrote, before joking, “But I STILL want my favorite jeans back!”

Four days before the DWTS season 28 premiere on Sept. 16, Brinkley was in dance rehearsals with partner Val Chmerkovskiy when she tripped over his foot and broke her arm “into a thousand little pieces.”

Following the injury, Williams, 55, claimed that she thought Christie’s injury looked “fake as hell.”

Since her remarks, the model adamantly denied Williams’ theory, exclusively telling PEOPLE, “I’m totally shocked because I have been there for Wendy Williams. That is so weird.” While bursting into tears, she added: “I have to give her a call … I’m really stunned.”