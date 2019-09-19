Christie Brinkley All Smiles in Arm Cast While Supporting Daughter Sailor at DWTS Studio

Christie Brinkley isn’t letting her recent injury get her down.

On Wednesday, the supermodel was all smiles as she was seen arriving at the Dancing with the Stars studio in Los Angeles to support her daughter Sailor, who took her place on the show after she fell and broke her arm during rehearsals last week.

Brinkley, 65, grinned and crossed fingers for photographers before entering the studio, where she spent some time with Sailor, 21, and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy while they rehearsed for next week’s performance.

In an emotional interview with PEOPLE on Monday, Brinkley described the painful fall.

“The second I landed, I felt the shards in my arm,” she said between sobs. “Like, I literally felt it in my wrist, and I just instantly looked up and said, ‘I’m so sorry, I broke my arm.'”

“There’s a little bone at the thumb that usually posts one way,” she added. “Mine was in the opposite direction. Then there was bone, just it, it was just shattered into a thousand little pieces, just a million little pieces.”

While supporting Sailor at the DWTS premiere that night, Brinkley said her doctor called it “one of the worst breaks” he’s ever seen.

“I managed to break both bones,” she said. “And they had to cut it open, put a metal plate in and some screws, so I’m a bionic woman now.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.