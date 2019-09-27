Christie Brinkley Shuts Down Wendy Williams' Claims She Faked Injury with Photos of Her Broken Arm

Christie Brinkley is speaking her truth.

On Friday, the model, 65, seemingly addressed Wendy Williams‘ previous claims that she had faked her broken arm ahead of the Dancing with the Stars premiere by posting a number of photos from her time in the hospital.

Headlining the Instagram slideshow was a close-up shot of Christie’s bruised arm, followed by a collage of the model holding up her dislocated wrist.

Christie also shared several shots of her in the hospital with her arm wrapped in a cast, as well as three photos of her X-rays, proving that she underwent surgery and had a plate and screws inserted to repair her shattered arm.

The final photo saw a cringeworthy, post-op snap of Christie’s bruised wrist sitting on blood-stained gauze.

“It goes against my better judgement [sic] to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I’m setting the record straight,” Christie wrote, referencing daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who replaced her on the show.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley ‘Totally Shocked’ by Wendy Williams‘ Accusation That She Faked DWTS Injury

“It’s sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies,” she continued. “If it was just me I would have let this roll right off my back, but on #nationaldaughtersday I feel it’s the perfect opportunity to stand up for truth.”

Christie then went on to praise her daughter, 21, for stepping in last minute, despite Sailor’s initial hesitance to do so.

“Thank you for being such an amazing daughter @sailorbrinkleycook for overcoming your fears to step in I’m so proud of you !” she wrote, before joking, “But I STILL want my favorite jeans back !”

A rep for Williams did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Christie Brinkley Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Image zoom Christie Brinkley Christie Brinkley/Instagram

RELATED: Sailor Brinkley-Cook Defends Mom Christie After Wendy Williams’ Claims She Faked DWTS Injury

Four days before the DWTS season 28 premiere on Sept. 16, Christie was in dance rehearsals with partner Val Chmerkovskiy when she tripped over his foot and broke her arm “into a thousand little pieces.”

Following the injury, Williams, 55, claimed that she thought Christie’s injury looked “fake as hell.”

“Let me tell you what I see. I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” she said during the season 11 premiere of her talk show. “Here’s my thought: Dancing with the Stars called Christie Brinkley … and she said yes.”

“After she got off the phone, that’s when she plotted her schedule,” Williams continued. “In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for Dancing with the Stars knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there.”

Image zoom Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, Christie Brinkley, and Wendy Williams Jim Spellman/WireImage; Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Since her remarks, Christie adamantly denied Williams’ theory in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

“I’m totally shocked because I have been there for Wendy Williams. That is so weird,” she said, bursting into tears. “I have to give her a call … I’m really stunned.”

Sailor later commented on Williams’ claims that the injury was all for show, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s so insane to me. I can’t even find comments because it’s so real to me, the emotions are still so new.”

The model recounted the moment her mom told her about the injury, which made her unable to perform in the ABC dance competition series.

“Getting that call from my mom when I was still out in the Hamptons. She was sobbing, crying, she was so disappointed that she couldn’t do it anymore,” Sailor said. “She wasn’t even crying because she was hurt. She was like, ‘I’m gonna let down Val and I’m not gonna be able to keep going with Dancing with the Stars.’ And I was like, ‘No mom,’ and I had to comfort her in that and be like, ‘But you had your experience just let that go, you know you had such a great time. No one is disappointed in you.'”

Image zoom Tom Bergeron, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and Val Chmerkovskiy Eric McCandless/ABC

Sailor also spoke out about Williams’ remarks after she earned a score of 18/30 on Monday night’s episode of DWTS and revealed that she was laughing through all of the drama.

“I mean like, whoever spews hatred needs more love. So love you Wendy!” she told reporters backstage.

“I was super proud of her especially cause she really stood her ground,” Sailor said of how her mom defended herself. “She spoke the truth and Wendy has really supported her through a lot of crazy stuff and for her to come out and say something negative about this situation really was shocking. Like I was like, ‘Really?'”