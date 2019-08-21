Christie Brinkley Says Her Kids 'Laughed' When She Told Them About Dancing with the Stars

Christie Brinkley is ready to take on the dance floor — despite some doubts from her own kids.

The model and actress, 65, was announced on Wednesday as one of the 12 competing celebrities for Dancing with the Stars‘ 28th season. And while Brinkley is ready for that challenge, her children had quite the reaction to their mom joining the ABC series.

“They laughed,” Brinkley told PEOPLE Now on Wednesday. “They were like, ‘Oh you’re going to do Dancing with the Stars?'”

While Brinkley’s kids weren’t so sure about their mother’s chances in the ballroom, they were thrilled upon learning the names of the other celebrity contenders.

“They got really excited when they started hearing about some of the other people that were coming,” Brinkley said. “You know, there were like leaks coming out of, maybe there is going to be this person or that, and I know my daughter Sailor is a big Karamo [Brown] fan. So she was like ‘I’ll be there to visit.'”

Brinkley has three children: daughter Alexa Ray Joel , 33; son Jack Brinkley Cook, 24; and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21.

Brinkley has frequently appeared at modeling events with her daughters. In February, she walked the runway at New York Fashion Week alongside Sailor.

Brinkley and Sailor posed in swimsuits along with Alexa, who is a singer-songwriter like her father Billy Joel, for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Sailor called it a “very empowering and liberating” experience.

Meanwhile, Jack has kept busy with his new ride-sharing service called Rove, which launched in June and is aimed at New Yorkers traveling to the Hamptons.

Brinkley was a proud parent as she celebrated Jack’s accomplishments on Instagram.

“…And not just for the young and cool you may just spot an old relic like me on @ridewithrove although the cool may rub off of me and then watch out!” she wrote. “I’ll be impossible to live with! Lol! Seriously Rove is the way to go no matter what! 💙 Congrats to everyone at Rove!”

Now, the mother of three’s focus is squarely on her dancing ability as she fights for the mirrorball trophy on DWTS. She is joining The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Officestar Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, former basketball player Lamar Odom and comedian/actor Kel Mitchell out on the ballroom this season.

And for the first time on the series, the pro dance partner pairings won’t be unveiled until the premiere.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.