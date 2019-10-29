Christie Brinkley's Ex-Husband Peter Cook, 60, Engaged to 21-Year-Old College Student

Peter Cook, the ex-husband of Christie Brinkley, is headed for the altar again.

The 60-year-old Hamptons-based architect recently got engaged to 21-year-old girlfriend Alba Jancou, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple were vacationing in Santorini, Greece on Sept. 15 when Cook popped the question with a six-carat Glenn Bradford diamond ring in front of a church, Page Six reports.

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate,” Cook said in a statement to Page Six. “We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!”

Cook, who shares daughter Sailor, 21, with ex-wife Brinkley, 65, has reportedly been dating Jancou for about a year.

The pair have recently been photographed out and about together at events in the Hamptons, including Bobby Flay’s Hamptons Magazine cover celebration in July and the Hampton Classic Horse Show Grand Prix in early September.

Jancou’s LinkedIn page, which was viewed by Page Six, but has since been deleted, indicated that she is a current student at Tulane University and expects to graduate in 2021.

Prior to her time at the New Orleans, Louisiana college, Jancou “attended a prestigious English private boarding school” called Millfield, which is located in southern England.

This will be Cook’s third marriage. He was previously married to Brinkley from 1996 to 2008. The former couple divorced after Brinkley learned of Cook’s affair with his then-19-year-old assistant Diana Bianchi.

Cook then got remarried to Suzanne Shaw, shortly after his cheating scandal broke. The pair split in 2014.

After Bianchi came forward in 2007, Cook was also accused of having romantic relations with another former employee, Samantha Cole, who was 18 at the time.

He allegedly proposed marriage to her in May 1996 — three months before he became engaged to Brinkley — but she declined.