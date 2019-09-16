Christie Brinkley Is 'Devastated' over DWTS Injury but 'Excited' for Daughter Sailor to Compete

Christie Brinkley is hanging up her dancing shoes before this season of Dancing with the Stars even begins.

After suffering a “freak accident” and breaking her arm during rehearsals last week, a source close to Brinkley tells PEOPLE that the model, 65, is upset that she has to step down from the competition.

“Of course she is devastated. She was really loving this experience, having a fantastic time and she was doing great learning the routine,” the source says. “Literally what happened was a freak accident that required major surgery. She’s been working so hard and loving it, and for this to happen just a couple days before? It’s awful.”

Christie’s daughter Sailor, 21, will replace her mother in the competition and appear on Monday night’s premiere.

“Christie is devastated but also excited for Sailor. Wait till you see Sailor. She is a natural,” the source adds.

Image zoom Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor ABC/Justin Stephens (2)

RELATED: Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Will Take Her Place on Dancing with the Stars After She Broke Arm

And while Sailor — Christie’s daughter with ex-husband Peter Cook — is excited to show off her moves in the ballroom, the source says the Sports Illustrated model has had limited time to prepare.

“The accident happened on Thursday, so they’ve had a couple days to figure everything out,” the source says. “Sailor was coming here to support her mom for tonight’s debut and immediately went straight to the studio to rehearse after the accident. Mere hours to learn the dance routine.”

Image zoom Christie Brinkley (left) and Sailor Brinkley-Cook Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Good Morning America tweeted out footage of Christie’s fall. In the clip, she appeared to trip over her partner’s foot during a turn, sending her tumbling to the ground.

EXCLUSIVE ballroom bombshell! @SeaBrinkley is out of @DancingABC before the season begins. She tells @Ginger_Zee about her injury and the moment she called her daughter Sailor to ask her to step in for mom coming up on @GMA! #DWTS https://t.co/vCu1GI9DWR pic.twitter.com/SBDoWy84Aq — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 16, 2019

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Christie said in a statement to GMA, joking about her injury. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

BBC Studios and ABC said in a statement to PEOPLE that Christie “suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm.”

“We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor,” the statement continued.

Speaking with GMA, Sailor said she’s was excited to take on the challenge of DWTS.

“I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do,” she said. “I think it will change me.”

Of course, she’s doing the show with one person in mind.

“I’m doing this mostly for my mom!” Sailor said. “I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.