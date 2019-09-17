Christie Brinkley was one proud mama after watching her youngest daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook dance her heart out on the Dancing with the Stars season 28 premiere.

On Monday’s episode of the ABC reality dance competition, Sailor, 21, hit the ballroom floor with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy — just days after Christie, 65, fell and broke her arm during rehearsals. As a result of her injury on Thursday, Christie asked daughter Sailor to compete this season in her place.

During the premiere, Sailor donned a white, floor-length gown, which was the same one designed for Christie, as she danced a foxtrot to Billy Joel‘s “Uptown Girl.” (“One of the fun highlights of my career was the video for ‘Uptown Girl,'” Brinkley said on the DWTS premiere about ex-husband Joel’s music video, in which she starred.)

Following the performance, the mother and daughter shared a warm embrace before Christie was brought out onto the ballroom floor.

“I am so proud of her,” Christie said, holding back tears. “I am so proud you, Sailor.”

Though Christie had three weeks to prepare for the dance, Sailor only had three days — but that didn’t prevent her from taking on the challenge.

While Sailor — whom Christie shares with ex-husband Peter Cook — admitted in her video package, “I have never danced before,” she said that she felt “this adrenaline rush from wanting to pay homage to my mom.”

Sailor was awarded a score of 18/30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

On Monday, ABC announced that the 65-year-old supermodel’s youngest daughter would be taking her place on the popular dancing competition after Christie fell and broke her arm during rehearsals.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Christie said in a statement to Good Morning America, joking about her injury. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

GMA tweeted out footage of Christie’s fall. In the clip, she appeared to trip over her partner’s foot during a turn, sending her tumbling to the ground.

BBC Studios and ABC said in a statement to PEOPLE that Christie “suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm.”

“We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor,” the statement continued.

In an emotional interview with PEOPLE on Monday, Christie described the painful fall.

“The second I landed, I felt the shards in my arm,” she said in between sobs. “Like, I literally felt it in my wrist, and I just instantly looked up and said, ‘I’m so sorry, I broke my arm.’”

“There’s a little bone at the thumb that usually posts one way,” she added. “Mine was in the opposite direction. Then there was bone, just it, it was just shattered into a thousand little pieces, just a million of little pieces.”

While supporting Sailor on the DWTS premiere, Christie, who sported a cast, shared an update on her broken arm.

“It was actually, the doctor said, one of the worst breaks he’s ever seen,” said Christie. “I managed to break both bones. And they had to cut it open, put a metal plate in and some screws, so I’m a bionic woman now.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.