From Baby to Bombshell: 21 Photos of Christie Brinkley & Lookalike Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook Through the Years
Welcome to the World
Supermodel (and super mama!) Christie Brinkley welcomed her third child, daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, on July 2, 1998. Christie, 65, shares her “little sunflower” and her older brother Jack, 24, with ex-husband Peter Cook, as well as eldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 33, with ex-husband Billy Joel.
Clowning Around
To celebrate Sailor’s first Halloween, the mother-daughter duo got into the not-so-spooky spirit and dressed up as a clown and a bouquet of flowers.
Bucket Hat Baby
Sailor picked up her famous mom’s knack for trend-setting before she even learned to walk! Clad in a pink-and-green bucket hat, she and Christie shared some sweet cuddles back in the day. “Here’s to another year we get to spend by each other’s side,” she wrote in a birthday tribute to the supermodel in February 2016. “Thank you for your years of unconditional love and unfiltered happiness. You are the smiles on all of your children’s faces, you are a blooming flower in the middle of winter, you are sunshine. I love you I love you I love you and I hope you never forget that!!!!”
Mama’s Mini-Me
With her blonde hair and bright blue eyes, Sailor has been a dead ringer for her cover girl mama since she was just a little girl — and their resemblance has only grown more striking over the years. “I can’t tell which one is which!” fans often exclaim in Instagram comments on more recent photos of the pair — a tried-and-true flattery that feels particularly apt when you compare photos of Sailor to ones of Christie (or even more so, of her mother!) at the same age.
Blinged Out
Looks like Christie taught her little one early on about the power of statement jewelry paired with a smile!
Magic Memories
Sailor looked adorably disinterested as her mom read Harry Potter to her and brother Jack.
Sucker for You
“Mama, You taught me how to look at the world every day with such appreciation, as if i’ll never see it’s [sic] beauty again,” Sailor began her Mother’s Day tribute to her super-mama on Instagram in 2018. “You raised me to value the true power of care, of art, positivity and LOVE. You gave me a life filled with health, strength and promise and not a day goes by that i’m not grateful for it.”
Postcards from Paris
In April 2019, Christie shared a throwback snap of her and Sailor giggling together as birds flocked to the food in their hands outside of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, to reflect upon the blaze that engulfed and greatly damaged the iconic landmark.
Ready for Their Close-Up
The mother-daughter duo showed off their matching smiles as they snuggled up in this adorable throwback shot.
‘Red-y’ for Anything
No stranger to having her photo snapped at press events, an 11-year-old Sailor beamed alongside her mom at the Tea Party Angels launch in November 2009 in New York City.
An Apple a Day ...
The duo bundled up for a crisp and cozy fall outing in 2013, sharing a smiling selfie to Instagram from their trip to an orchard for some apple picking.
Messy Hair, Don’t Care
From the tousled blonde locks to the twin tongue-out poses, the duo looked more like sisters than ever in this blurry selfie from 2015. “My mom is no cookie cutter mother,” Sailor wrote in a separate post that celebrated her relationship with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. “She’s not traditional and she’s not normal. She’s unique and fun and imperfect and beautiful and that’s why I love her so much,” she continued, adding, “She makes peace with mistakes and she loves turning experiences into great stories. She’s fun and colorful and vibrant and everything but boring. I love her so much.”
Life's a Beach
The duo bundled up for a chilly beach day in May 2016, wearing jeans and white sneakers as they struck poses in tandem on the sand. “Thank you for working so hard for us and thank you for loving me so unconditionally,” Sailor wrote, praising her mom in a sweet Mother’s Day tribute. “You’re so badass.”
Denim Darlings
The lookalike duo had us seeing double when they twinned in denim overalls and white T-shirts, even coordinating their hands-on-the-hips poses and perfect pouts!
Instagram Mom
Who needs an Instagram boyfriend when you have a model mama to hit all your angles? You’re doing great, sweetie!
Like Mother, Like Daughter
“Cut from the same cloth,” Sailor captioned this cozy snap of the pair twinning in black berets. From their flawless blowouts to Sailor’s chunky knit turtleneck and Christie’s green-and-red plaid jacket, these looks have us ready to curl up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and a fresh copy of PEOPLE, and summer’s only just ended.
Christie's Crew
The gang’s all here! Christie and Sailor looked like true mirror images as they each planted a kiss on the model’s older daughter Alexa Ray Joel’s head at the 32nd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in N.Y.C. last December.
Glam Girls
“How crazy is it that she gave birth to me and now we hang out,” mused Sailor in an Instagram post about hitting up New York Fashion Week shows with her mom. The pair sat front row during the Cushnie show in September 2018, with Christie’s all-white ensemble allowing Sailor’s red-and-fuchsia block print look to really pop.
Show Stoppers
The catwalk pro and her daughter ruled the runway during the Elie Tahari show in February 2019, delighting the crowd as they high-fived while passing each other during their first show together.
Cheers to You!
To celebrate her baby’s big 2-1, Christie threw her a bash overlooking the Manhattan skyline at Cecconi’s Dumbo in Brooklyn. The proud mama also wrote a poem championing her daughter and the woman she’s become, which she shared on Instagram.
“21 years around the sun has warmed your heart of golden rays / Cause in those years you have had every kind of day / crushing ones and some ecstatic and while sometimes life May seem erratic…/ it all adds up, expands your heart and makes you who you are today…/ someone I’m so proud of in every single way! / Yes in 21 years you have learned a thing or two / Especially how to make the world a better place just by being being you !”
Sailor Saves the Day
After Christie fell during Dancing with the Stars practice and broke her arm “into a thousand little pieces,” Sailor stepped in to take her place in the competition. While the mother of three is devastated about not being able to perform, her “crushing disappointment” was made easier by her daughter joining the show and learning her routines in just three days! “They popped her into my costumes. They fit her perfectly,” her mom told PEOPLE.