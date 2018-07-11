CNN's Christiane Amanpour and Husband Jamie Rubin Are Divorcing After 20 Years

July 11, 2018

CNN host Christiane Amanpour and husband Jamie Rubin are divorcing after 20 years of marriage, PEOPLE confirms.

The Washington Post was the first to report the news. According to the newspaper, the divorce is amicable and the two remain close friends. They share son Darius, 18.

Amanpour, 60, and Rubin, 58, wed in Bracciano, Italy, in August 1998. According to The New York Times, the couple met in 1997 in Bosnia. Amanpour, the chief international correspondent for CNN, was on assignment and Rubin, then the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs, was traveling with Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright.

Amanpour, who also hosts CNN’s global affairs show Amanpour, currently lives in London, where she recently took over Charlie Rose‘s one-hour PBS slot after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

According to the Post, Rubin has moved to Washington, where he is writing and consulting for lobbying firm Ballard Partners.

