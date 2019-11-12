Walking Dead's Christian Serratos Cast as Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's Selena: The Series

Netflix has found its Selena Quintanilla.

Christian Serratos, who is best known for her role as Rosita in The Walking Dead, has been cast as the the late Tejano singer in Netflix’s upcoming drama Selena: The Series.

The series, which was announced by Netflix last December, will be broken up in two parts. Part one will air in 2020 and feature six one hour-long episodes.

A minute-long teaser depicted Serratos, 29, reading through her script as she got in character as Quintanilla. She further emulated the singer by wearing her iconic purple jumpsuit and showed off her vocals on stage to one of the Tejano singer’s hit songs.

It is currently unknown if Serratos will continue her role on The Walking Dead, which she has starred in since 2014. Her character is currently among those very ill as a result of The Whisperers tainting Alexandria’s water supply with zombie entrails.

Image zoom Christian Serratos (left) and Selena VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

The logline for Netflix’s series reads, “A coming of age story following Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.”

After becoming a worldwide superstar, Quintanilla was murdered in a motel in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, who worked as a manger of the singer’s clothing boutiques.

Image zoom Selena Courtesy Everett Collection

Selena’s older brother, A.B. Quintanilla, will be portrayed by actor Gabriel Chavarria, while Desperate Housewives alumnus Ricardo Chavira will play Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla.

Rounding out the cast are Noemi Gonzalez as Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, Siedy Lopez as her mother Marcella, and Madison Taylor Baez as a younger version of Selena.

Part 1 of Selena: The Series will premiere in 2020.