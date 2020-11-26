Selena: The Series' Christian Serratos Talks About Taking Over the Role from Jennifer Lopez

Christian Serratos is opening up about her upcoming portrayal of Selena Quintanilla after Jennifer Lopez previously played the superstar in the 1997 biopic film, Selena.

The 30-year-old actress candidly discussed the role and taking it over from Lopez, 51, in Netflix's upcoming Selena: The Series while chatting virtually with Variety earlier this week,

Detailing that there will undoubtedly be comparisons between her portrayal of the "Dreaming of You" crooner and Lopez's, Serratos understands, however, that she can’t please everyone.

"Sometimes I do have to remind myself that I can’t please everybody because I’m human," she said during the Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. "But the thing I tried to do first and foremost was to honestly portray her spirit because I think that's what made her so lovely and so iconic.”

She added, "I think that’s why we all love her so much because there are icons and people we love, but there's something so personal about Selena."

Selena: The Series is the latest account of the legendary superstar's life and death in 1995, when she was murdered in a motel in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, by Yolanda Saldívar, her fan club's president.

"Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice," the logline for the show reads. "The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame."

The Quintanilla family worked hand-in-hand with creator and executive producer Moisés Zamora to develop the series, which is scheduled to premiere in December. The series will be broken up into two parts and part one will feature six hour-long episodes.

Lopez is also rooting for The Walking Dead actress and her take on Quintanilla, as she previously stated that she "can't wait to see it."

"I love Selena, she was such a big part of my life and my career," Lopez said in a clip shared to the Instagram account for the upcoming Netflix drama.

Elsewhere, during her conversation with The Big Ticket, Serratos also noted that being cast in the role "seemed too good to be true."

"I didn’t know if the show was ever going to come to fruition so I kind of disregarded it because I didn’t want to get too excited," she continued, "But then it became more and more real."

Adding that the audition process felt like it lasted "for six months," Serratos said, "A lot of my peers and my husband were trying to tell me to chill because I was kind of killing myself to accomplish this, to play this woman."

Detailing that she grew up as a young girl "loving Selena so much," Serratos told the outlet, "She has crossed so many generations, and new generations are going to fall in love with her."

"I know my daughter is going to be no different," she added. "So for my daughter to see that I played an iconic Mexican woman like her I think is really powerful."