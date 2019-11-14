Christian Serratos Plays Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's Selena: Everything to Know About Her

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

If you haven’t heard of Christian Serratos yet, that’ll soon change.

The actress has been cast as the late singer Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s upcoming scripted drama Selena: The Series The show is the latest account of the legendary Tejana superstar’s life and death in 1995, when she was murdered in a motel in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, by Yolanda Saldívar, her fan club’s president.

The Quintanilla family will develop and executive produce the series, which will be broken up in two parts. Part one will air in 2020 and feature six one-hour episodes.

Read on for everything you need to know about Serratos, 29.

She’s already a TV star.

Serratos is best known for her role as Rosita Espinosa in The Walking Dead. She joined the cast of the AMC zombie series for season 4 in 2014 and has since made her mark as the longest-lasting Latina on the show.

“I love holding it down for the Latinas,” Serratos, whose mother is Mexican, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “It’s cool because … there’s a few, but there’s not many Latin women in comics and I think it’s probably a bucket list thing for me [to play her].”

“I didn’t think I’d be on this show for this long,” she added. “I love this show. I think it’s going to go down in history as where I learned the most, kind of where I figured myself out. I’m just really proud that I got to be a part of it, and proud that I’m still here.”

It is currently unknown if Serratos will continue her role on TWD. Her character is among those very ill as a result of The Whisperers tainting Alexandria’s water supply with zombie entrails.

She got her start on a popular tween show.

In the early 2000s, Serratos recurred on the Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide as Suzie Crabgrass, Ned Bigby’s love interest.

She’s also credited in one episode of Zoey 101 and one episode of Hannah Montana, and was a supporting character in season 4 of The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

You also might recognize her from the Twilight franchise.

Serratos played Forks High School student Angela Weber in five movies based on the hit novels.

She’s an animal activist.

When she was 19, Serratos posed nude for PETA’s “I’d rather go naked” anti-fur campaign.

“I wanted to do it even before then,” she told AskMen.com. “I was literally waiting till I turned 18 so I could do that with PETA. It’s something I was passionate about at a young age.”

“I was educating my mom and sister, and encouraging as many people as possible not to eat meat and the reasons behind it,” she continued. “That poster is something I’m really proud I did to raise awareness for a cause I believe in. It’s one of my proudest moments.”

She’s a mom.

Serratos has a daughter with her partner, New Politics singer David Boyd. The actress announced their baby girl’s birth on Mother’s Day in 2017.

“Mama life is so cool,” Serratos told ET in March. “The baby thing is really cool. I love the baby thing. But everyone warned me about these ‘terrible twos,’ which I think is such a faux pas. Stop saying that, because two is so bomb! She’s, like, communicating with me, and her personality is so awesome. She’s a little tomboy and I love her so much.”

“She just started saying ‘No,’ but she doesn’t say ‘No,’ she says it with a Mexican accent,” she added. “I love it!”