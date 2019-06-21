Christian Group Calls for Netflix to Cancel 'Satanic' Show Good Omens — Problem Is, It's on Amazon

Image zoom Michael Sheen, David Tennant Chris Raphael

A religious group is calling for Netflix to cancel the new series Good Omens — the only problem is, the show streams on Amazon Prime Video.

The two streaming services took the mishap in stride.

“ok we promise not to make any more,” Netflix’s United Kingdom and Ireland account tweeted, quoting an article about the petition from The Guardian.

“Hey @netflix, we’ll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens,” Amazon Prime Video cheekily tweeted back.

Good Omens creator Neil Gaiman also got in on the joke.

“This is so beautiful… Promise me you won’t tell them?” Gaiman said on Twitter. The author also quoted the Netflix tweet, saying “Best reply ever.”

The petition, which has been signed by more than 20,000 people, appears on the website Return to Order.

Creators of the petition evidently noticed their error after all of the Twitter hubbub, and have since posted an update: “Due to an oversight by Return to Order staff, this petition originally listed Netflix as responsible for the offensive series ‘Good Omens.’ Amazon Video released the series on May 31. We regret the mistake, and the protests will be delivered to Amazon when the campaign is complete.”

ok we promise not to make any more https://t.co/TRPux36kcX — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 20, 2019

Hey @netflix, we'll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens. 😉 https://t.co/EJPmi9rL7g — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2019

The petition goes on to argue that the series “presents devils and Satanists as normal and even good, where they merely have a different way of being, and mocks God’s wisdom,” before outlining several specific ways in which it offends.

So many have signed the petition that the creators upped the original goal to 35,000 signatures from 15,000.

Fans of the show also found the group’s mistake fodder for jokes.

“Apparently 20,000 people petitioned Netflix to have #GoodOmens removed, which is interesting seeing as the show was made and is only available on Amazon Prime. I’ve never been more proud of you @neilhimself,” said a fan of the show on Twitter.

“This makes me so happy: Good Omens protesters demand show be removed from completely wrong company. #irony” another said.

Not all Christians found Good Omens offensive, however.

“As a committed Christian who has just completed a three-year seminary degree, an M.Div, at @Trinity_College @UofT let me say that I adored this show. Thanks @neilhimself and @GoodOmensPrime,” one Twitter user said.

“As an ordained pastor for 26 years I LOVE this show @neilhimself” another said.

Good Omens stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an angel and demon, respectively, who team up to postpone the apocalypse. Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman and Jack Whitehall round out the cast, and Gaiman is an executive producer.

Good Omens is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.