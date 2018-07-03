Bachelor Alum Christen 'Scallop Fingers' Whitney Calls The Proposal Her 'Cringiest' Experience

Third time’s the charm? Not always.

Christen Whitney — a Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum who earned herself the unfortunate “Scallop Fingers” nickname — returned to reality television on Monday night with a stint on ABC’s latest dating show, The Proposal.

“You guys can tune in tonight after @bacheloretteabc if you want to witness me doing the cringiest thing I’ve ever done,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of the episode. “In all seriousness, I like to live my life to the fullest/take risks, and have fun. I never want to be someone who sits on the sidelines of my own life. I’m grateful to ABC for all of these adventurous opportunities!”

Per the premise of the new show, a bachelor or bachelorette is hidden from view while being introduced to 10 people vying for their love. Daters are eliminated each round until the highly anticipated reveal, in which the final two meet the mystery lead for the first time. The lead ultimately proposes to the finalist of his or her choosing.

So how did Whitney’s experience go? Well, she did make it to the final round — but she didn’t end up engaged. (Mystery suitor Steven popped the question to finalist Sophia.)

Whitney had previously defended her decision to appear on the show, explaining that she’s someone who likes to “take risks.”

“A lot of you asking if I’m on the new ABC show, answer is yes. Let me break it down: Yes: it’s a wild concept. No: I haven’t lost my mind lol,” she wrote. “Yes: I am always willing and open to new adventures. Yes: I can’t wait to meet my person. No: I didn’t think that I would experience love at first sight. Yes: I do believe some people can and DO! Yes: I do think Mike Fleiss’ aim is to first make interesting TV, but also to matchmake soul mates. No: I would not have accepted a marriage proposal. Yes: I did have a blast and met fun, dynamic people! I love to live my life to the fullest, take risks, and have fun. I’m flattered and very grateful that ABC keeps asking me back.”

Spoiler alert: I was supposed to be, but couldn’t commit to accepting a proposal & obviously the Lead needs to be in that head space…So last minute I agreed to go on in a position with less expectation #TheProposal https://t.co/27eNoAT9NE — Christen Whitney (@Christen_mae_) July 3, 2018

Whitney also revealed that she was originally offered the role of the lead but declined because she wasn’t fully ready to get engaged.

“I was supposed to be, but couldn’t commit to accepting a proposal & obviously the lead needs to be in that head space,” she tweeted. “So last minute I agreed to go on in a position with less expectation.”

The Proposal airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on ABC.