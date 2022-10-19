Chrissy Teigen's Chrissy's Court is dropping the gavel on season 3, and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek!

"I'm Judge Chrissy and in this courtroom, flattery will get you everywhere," Teigen, 36, says in the sizzle. And based on the heated and hilarious trailer, the next 10 episodes may be the Court's most chaotic yet.

In season 3, "Judge Chrissy" will evaluate small claims cases, including one litigant who prompts an expression of shock from Teigen when she tells the model and author that a man "prostituted my ass for some chicken wings."

In a different case concerning a "haunted" doll, Teigen asks the defendant, "Are you positive you're not sleeping with this doll?"

Teigen's mother Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, who acts as both co-host and bailiff in the series, also makes a flustered appearance in the new trailer.

"Order," she says quietly at one point.

"You can't whisper 'order,'" an exasperated Teigen instructs her mom. "You're the bailiff."

Teigen, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, also hints that her mother is equipped with pepper spray that she's "itching to use."

After offering one final glimpse into the drama to come, Teigen announces theatrically at the end of the trailer: ""Court ... is adjourned."

Season 3 of Chrissy's Court premieres Friday on Roku.