Chrissy Teigen Trolls Husband John Legend on Twitter After He’s Named Sexiest Man Alive

No one seems to be enjoying John Legend‘s Sexiest Man Alive title more than his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

On Tuesday, as news of Legend’s newest milestone was unveiled, the cookbook author and TV show host had a ball teasing her husband on Twitter — even updating her bio to read, “currently sleeping with PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.”

Teigen, 33, had been eager to share the news on Tuesday, telling her 11.9 million followers earlier in the evening, “I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby.”

Once the news broke, Teigen shared her excitement by boasting, “I have fulfilled my dream of having boned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive!! An honor!!!!!”

But the mom of two didn’t stop there. Teigen then got her and Legend’s kids involved, tweeting out a video of 18-month-old son Miles and daughter Luna, 3½, whining and asking to watch a movie.

“The kids… do not care,” Teigen laughed.

Later on, Teigen sent a direct tweet to her husband, asking him to “come home please.”

“We want to make fun of you in person,” she said.

And when he did, Teigen kept the gag going. “The Sexiest Man Alive just made me a ham sandwich,” she told her followers.

Forever the queen of the clapback, Teigen also joked about how she couldn’t wait for the haters to come her way.

“I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the Sexiest Man Alive,” Teigen wrote. “It’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.”

When fans started flagging negative comments to Teigen, she stressed that she wanted to discover the hate on her own. “No don’t send it to me please,” she wrote. “I like to see these people naturally, in the wild.”

And when one woman said that she “wholeheartedly” disagreed with the pick because Legend likely couldn’t “throw me over his shoulder when needed, or defend me better than I can,” Teigen had the perfect reply.

“Can I try to throw you?” she asked.

News of Legend’s Sexiest Man Alive spot was unveiled on Tuesday night on The Voice.

The EGOT winner, 40, is PEOPLE’s 34th Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985.

He’s also the third coach from NBC’s popular singing competition to receive PEOPLE’s highest honor, following in the footsteps of Blake Shelton, 43, (SMA 2017) and Adam Levine, 40 (SMA 2013).

When asked how his wife of six years was taking the news, Legend told his fellow coaches, “She’s proud of me. You know, she makes fun of me almost all the time, but she hasn’t even been snarky about this. She’s like legit proud of me. I finally impressed my wife!”

And while Legend may have impressed Teigen, he admitted that he was prepared for the possible backlash.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story about accepting the honor. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

But the 2019 SMA sells himself short, of course.

After taking home his first Grammy in 2006 with his debut album Get Lifted, Legend began a steady ascension to superstardom while using his voice for good. Unabashedly in love with Teigen and a doting father to their kids, Legend has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars while remaining as down-to-earth as ever.

The entertainer is also one of only 15 stars to achieve the coveted EGOT status, with at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony to his name.

All of this while remaining as humble as ever — something he credits to his father.

“My father taught me about character. He taught us by example. He always conducted himself with such grace and dignity,” he says. “My parents always taught me that if you’re going to succeed in life, part of success is having humility. It’s a good way to live life, treating other people the way you want to be treated.”

In addition to all of his accomplishments, one thing the singer couldn’t be prouder of is the life he’s created with Teigen, whom he wed in 2013.

“I’m so proud that I have a wife and two kids I’m so in love with and so connected to. I’m also so proud of my career,” Legend says.