Chrissy Teigen Steps Away from Never Have I Ever Voiceover Role amid Bullying Controversy

Last month, Chrissy Teigen apologized after Courtney Stodden opened up about receiving hateful messages from the Cravings author in the past

Chrissy Teigen has exited Netflix's Never Have I Ever series amid controversy over her past online bullying of Courtney Stodden.

Teigen, 35, has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in an upcoming season 2 episode of the Mindy Kaling-created comedy series, a spokesperson for the show tells PEOPLE. Her role is expected to be recast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Variety was first to report the news. A rep for Teigen hasn't commented to PEOPLE.

Courtney Stodden/Chrissy Teigen Credit: getty (2)

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--- in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll," Teigen wrote. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try," she continued.

Teigen said at the time that she had "tried to connect with Courtney privately" but that she also chose to apologize via Twitter since she "publicly fueled all this."

The Cravings author added, "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Stodden, 26, later claimed that Teigen never issued a private apology, but wrote that they "accept her apology and forgive her."

In their Daily Beast interview, Stodden, who came out as non-binary in April, opened up about about how numerous celebrities have hurled harsh comments their way over the years, including Teigen.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," said Stodden. "Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stodden said that "people came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because they were in a situation that they shouldn't have been in," referencing their former marriage to Doug Hutchison, 60. (The "Pleasure" singer controversially wed Hutchison in 2011 when they were just 16 years old and the actor was 51.)