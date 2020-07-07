Chrissy Teigen is vacationing with husband John Legend and their children

Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Troll Who Questions Her Appearance: 'You Don't Actually Know Me'

Chrissy Teigen is firing back at a fan who claimed the star "either dropped 50 pounds or has cancer" due to her appearance.

On Monday, Teigen — who is currently on a tropical vacation with her husband John Legend and their children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 — shared a video detailing her skincare regimen.

"I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!" Teigen, 34, shared, explaining that she's been following the advice of celebrity esthetician Shani Darden as well as using products like La Mer's Créme de la Mer and Bior's chin and nose strips.

While several of her followers praised her regime and appearance, one fan in particular claimed to not be able to recognize the Cravings author.

"Ok... this isn't her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times... either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer... this isn't right," the fan wrote in the comment section of Teigen's post.

Teigen fired back: "Why are you carrying on with this??"

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/instagram

"Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you've said? You know you don't actually know me in real life, right? Thank God," Teigen added.

Teigen didn't let the interaction rain on her parade as she continued to share more vacation photos afterwards.

On Tuesday, Teigen shared a sunset photo she took of herself while topless.

"BTS (I like Jin and V)," Teigen captioned the shot in reference to the popular K Pop band.

In the shot, the star is seen holing up her iPhone to snap the photo, wearing nothing but an item of clothing around her waist.

Teigen previously shared a different topless photo, showing off her sunburn as she posed in the bathroom with a towel wrapped around her waist and hair.

The selfie was the first time Teigen gave fans an up-close look at her breasts after her implant removal. The star opened up last month about undergoing the surgery because even though her implants had "been great to me for many years" she was "just over it."

Teigen revealed that the family vacation is also the first time she's been able to wear a two-piece in quite some time.

"First two piece in a long, long time!" Teigen wrote alongside a mirror selfie of herself in the swimsuit.

Teigen has also posted a number of sweet family moments from the trip, sharing a photo of herself, Luna and Miles posing on the stairs of their vacation yacht on Monday.

"Hey all you cool..." Teigen said quoting Tiger King's Carole Baskin in reference to her animal print two-piece swimsuit.

Teigen also shared a photo of her husband Legend, 41, and Miles posing in matching striped swimming trunks.