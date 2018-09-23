Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Interprets Her Silly Faces at Award Shows: 'I Can't' Help It

Chrissy Teigen frequently gets caught making silly faces at award shows, and fortunately for all of her fans, that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the cookbook author, 32, was asked to explain what was going on in various photos taken of her throughout the years that went viral due to her unique facial expressions.

First up? A shot of Teigen from the 2018 Emmy Awards, having an awkward reaction to a joke made by Michael Che during the opening monologue about Laurie Metcalf’s nomination that evening.

“By the way, congratulations to Laurie Metcalf. Please,” the Saturday Night Live star remarked. “I mean, wow. That’s incredible. You know how great an actress you have to be to get nominated for Roseanne now? That’s like nominating a cop for a BET Award. Doesn’t happen.”

this is a setup https://t.co/4lmW4i85uG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2018

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Try (and Fail) to ‘Hitch a Ride’ with Scott Brothers at Emmys

“That was me trying not to react at all,” Teigen explained to Fallon as she immediately began laughing.

“You know how it works at these things. The camera’s like two feet in front of you and the red light goes on and as soon as that light goes on I’m like, ‘Be normal,’” she remarked while slowly contorting her face, lifting up her fingers and letting out a kind of growl.

After regaining his composure, Fallon asked, “You can’t help it?”

“I can’t,” Teigen replied as she continued to laugh at herself. “I swear, leading up to that red light I’m okay and then…I don’t know.”

The mother of two also went on to explain the story behind the face she made after she got caught crying on camera in while her husband John Legend accepted a Golden Globe in 2015

“A lot of things happening here, Jimmy,” she remarked. “Red wine, but also just a flood of emotions from my husband’s award.”

“To me, I look beautiful,” she quipped.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Gets Meme-ified After Crying at the Golden Globes

While Teigen has been known to shed a tear over her husband’s accomplishments, she’s also not afraid to admit there’s one skill he still hasn’t quite mastered.

On Wednesday, while promoting her new cookbook sequel, Cravings: Hungry for More, Teigen was asked to reveal what Legend’s best and worst parenting skills were when it came to the couple’s two children, Luna Simone and Miles Theodore.

“He will say no and then if [Luna] asks one more time, it’s a yes,” Teigen admitted to BUILD Series. “He’s a bit of a pushover with Luna. I think it’s because they look so much alike and he’s like, ‘Okay, you beautiful being. Anything you want.’”

“He needs to learn to say no because I’m the tough guy,” she continued. “It’s always a thing in any household, there’s always one.”