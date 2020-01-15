Chrissy Teigen Shares Throwback Photo from Her High School Cheerleading Days: 'I Sucked'

The model says she got a little nostalgic while watching Cheer on Netflix

By Gabrielle Chung
January 15, 2020 12:45 AM

Who knew Chrissy Teigen has such school spirit?

The Bring the Funny host, 34, opened up about her time as a high school cheerleader on Tuesday, sharing a throwback photo of her posing with her pom-poms on her Instagram.

According to the star, she felt like taking a stroll down memory lane after watching Netflix’s Cheer, a documentary series that profiles the cheerleaders at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

“watching cheer on Netflix got me reminiscing about how i sucked at cheerleading almost as much as I sucked at doing my brows,” she captioned the picture, which appears to be taken during Teigen’s time as a student at Snohomish High School in Washington. “Truly no idea how I made this team.”

She continued, “The best part is they claimed there was no JV/varsity but one squad got to cheer for basketball and football and the other (mine) got volleyball and wrestling.”

“I still remember my mat cheers though,” Teigen added. “Go fight win baby. Go fight win.”

Not only was the nostalgic shot a blast from the past for Teigen, but it also got other celebrities reminiscing about their cheerleading days.

“I only signed up to be a cheerleader for the snacks at practices 🙋🏻‍♀️” model Tess Holliday shared in the comments. “at least our eyebrows have come a longggg way & are the real MVP’s here 🥈”

“Soooooo who was the team braider??” Gabrielle Union — who starred in the iconic cheerleading movie, Bring It On — commented, referring to the braids seen on one of Teigen’s classmates.

Teigen previously touched on being a cheerleader in 2017 when she visited her old high school in her hometown of Snohomish, Wash. While touring the premises with husband John Legend, the Cravings author shared a photo of her former team on Instagram.

“Go ladies!” she wrote alongside the yearbook picture.

Though Teigen may no longer be a cheerleader, she is still very much looking forward to the upcoming Super Bowl.

The mom-of-two tested some new recipes for her food blog Friday, sharing a video of son Miles Theodore, 1, sampling her culinary creations on Instagram.

“Miles, do you like it?” Teigen asked the toddler, who looked off into the distance for a long pause and appeared to be holding a snack similar to pigs in a blanket.

Chrissy Teigen
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

“Do you like it?” she asked him again, to which he answered, “No.”

“testing super bowl recipes for @cravingsbychrissyteigen! tough crowd. he really thought about it,” Teigen captioned the clip.

Teigen — who has authored two cookbooks and is working on a children’s cookbook — launched her Cravings website in November as a place for “a true community of people that love Cravings, love the cookbooks, love the cookware, just a place where you could see everything that is our family.”

