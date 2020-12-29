Chrissy Teigen Shares She’s ‘4 Weeks Sober’ with Fan on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she is currently several weeks sober.

The former model and cookbook author shared a fun video on her Instagram page Tuesday, featuring her dancing in a one-piece swimsuit during her family’s Christmas vacation in St. Barts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I need whatever drugs you’re on!!” one fan joked in the comments section, to which Teigen replied that she is “4 weeks sober,” also adding some heart and prayer hand emojis.

Her followers responded with messages of support, with one writing “this is wonderful ❤️❤️❤️” and another adding, “proud of you!! 😘”

“I just got sober as well!! Beautiful!!! I love this!!! ❤️” another fan wrote.

Teigen, who shares two children with singer John Legend, has previously opened up about her relationship with alcohol. “I was, point blank, just drinking too much,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2017, explaining that she was taking a break from alcohol at the time.

“I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine,” Teigen, 35, continued. “Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Sad' She'll Never Be Pregnant Again but Feels 'Lucky' to Have Her 2 Kids

She went on to say that she has a history of alcohol abuse in her family and is a person who “can't just have one drink.”

“Nobody really brought it up to me,” Teigen said of her consumption. “They just assumed that it was okay because I always felt okay the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right. It makes you very short with people. People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, ‘I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!’”

At the time, she said she was considering quitting for good, which she also said she would do in April 2013, according to Cosmopolitan.

“I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober,” she said. “But now I get it. I don't want to be that person. … I have to fix myself.”