John Legend was in for a big surprise while guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

During Friday’s episode, PEOPLE’s recently crowned Sexiest Man Alive was (literally) taken aback by wife Chrissy Teigen, who jumped out while he was sitting in the interview chair.

“I’m still, believe it or not, the Sexiest Man Alive,” Legend, 40, started the segment. “Is it me or did I even get sexier during the break? I don’t know. Anyway, I want to thank the audience for singing ‘All of Me.’ I wrote that song about my wife, Chrissy, and she was in the music video.”

“Here’s an interesting fact, though. The record company originally wanted someone else to be my love interest in the video,” he added, before playing a hilariously edited version of the “All of Me” music video with Ellen DeGeneres in a ridiculous wig and costume as Legend’s love interest.

.@JohnLegend was my guest host today, so of course @ChrissyTeigen had to come and scare him. pic.twitter.com/0LAtDVGmhF — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 15, 2019

“Don’t tell Chrissy guys, she’d be very jealous of Ellen,” Legend said after the clip finished.

Then, Teigen popped out of DeGeneres’ infamous end table and scared her husband.

“What are you f—ing doing?!” Legend’s wife of six years shouted, scaring the guest host and making the crowd erupt in cheers.

“That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” the 33-year-old said as the crowd continued to clap. “I didn’t mean to swear, I’m so sorry. Should we do it again?” she asked before Legend lifted her out of her hiding place.

Image zoom John Legend carries Chrissy Teigen Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Teigen then questioned her husband about not being able to hear her “banging around the box,” before blaming it on the fact that “he’s unaware of anything around him.”

“We get in fights on the airplane and stuff, he’ll hit people with his bag and I’ll be like, ‘apologize!’ ” Teigen said.

“If you wanted to cheat on me, you could probably get away with it,” Legend joked.

“Oh no, I have a million times,” Teigen nonchalantly quipped.

“But I’m the sexiest man alive! How could you possibly?” Legend responded. “I make you ham sandwiches and do all kinds of nice things for you.”

“Yes, my sexiest man alive. Oh my gosh, this has really gotten to you,” Teigen replied, laughing. “It’s well-deserved though, I will say.”

Image zoom Luna, John Legend, Miles and Chrissy Teigen Doug Inglish

Teigen then reminded her husband of a backhanded compliment he received online that morning: “It doesn’t take good looks to be sexy.”

Mimicking the funny comment, Legend laughed, “They prove that even very average looking people can be sexy.”

“We can do it baby, we did it!” Teigen replied, kissing her husband on the lips before bursting into laughs.

After Legend was announced as the 2019 Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE, Teigen hilariously reacted on Twitter.

“My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned PEOPLE’s sexiest man alive!! An honor!!!!!” Teigen wrote online before changing her bio to read “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Legend’s big news was announced on The Voice. He is the third coach from the singing competition to be named Sexiest Man Alive, following Blake Shelton in 2017 and Adam Levine in 2013.

“She’s proud of me. You know, she makes fun of me almost all the time, but she hasn’t even been snarky about this,” he said on the show. “She’s like legit proud of me. I finally impressed my wife!”

Legend is PEOPLE’s 34th SMA after Idris Elba last year.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer told PEOPLE in this week’s cover story about accepting the honor. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”