"It's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship," Chrissy Teigen said

Chrissy Teigen Says Kim Kardashian 'Gave Her All' Before Kanye West Split: 'She Tried Her Best'

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West amid the former couple's divorce.

During her virtual appearance on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Cravings cookbook author, 35, revealed that she's been in contact with Kardashian, 40, and shared how her friend been doing since the split.

"Kim is doing okay. I know Kim gave her all for everything," she said. "It's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship."

"I really did, but I know she tried her best," Teigen continued.

Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and John Legend (From left to right) John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian | Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

When a fan asked Teigen about the status of husband John Legend's friendship with West, 43, the Chrissy's Court star replied, "I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye."

"If anyone knows Kanye, it's that he goes off the grid and it's hard to ever contact him," she said with a laugh.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

West filed a response to the divorce earlier this month, asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the divorce is proceeding smoothly and "Kim and Kanye are getting along."

"They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids," the source said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

"Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad," the insider continued. "She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants."

The source added that Kardashian seems happier since the split, which came after a tumultuous period for the pair.