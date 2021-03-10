Chrissy Teigen Reveals Mortifying Moment Involving Michael Keaton: 'I'm So Embarrassed by It Still'

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the cookbook author tells the story of a post-Golden Globes mishap involving Michael Keaton

Chrissy Teigen is sharing details about her "best" celebrity encounter — which the cookbook author reveals might actually be her "worst."

Teigen, 35, stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to discuss her new online store, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the episode, Teigen told the story of a post-Golden Globes mishap involving Michael Keaton.

The anecdote came during a round of "Best Worst First," in which host Fallon, 46, spins a wheel to determine what category his guest will answer a question in.

When the spinner led Fallon to ask Teigen her best celebrity encounter, the mother of two answered, "God, I think it was after the Golden Globes — oh no, this might be 'worst.'"

"I was drinking a lot and I saw somebody at the entrance holding a glass of champagne, so I just went up and I took it and I said 'thank you,' and [husband John Legend] goes, 'that was Michael Keaton.'"

Fallon clarified, "It was not someone serving champagne?"

"No, it was not," Teigen answered with a laugh. "God, I'm so embarrassed by it still, I could die... I took it, I drank it, and I left."

Teigen — who has been open in recent months about her sobriety journey — went on to tell Fallon stories about her worst job and first kiss.

The Lip Sync Battle host revealed that she once quit a job at a color-changing t-shirt shop thinking she had been cast in a Red Bull commercial — only to find out that she was simply handing out free energy drinks on the beach.

"I thought I had this big opportunity to be in a Red Bull commercial, but it turns out they just wanted me to be one of those girls on the beach that wear like the thick flip flops and give out Red Bulls," Teigen shared. "So I quit my entire job to give out free Red Bulls during the U.S. Open of Surfing. And I thought it was like my big break. I was like, 'finally, I'm going to Hollywood!'"

As for her first kiss, Teigen said that it took place after a Red Robin date, but didn't lead anywhere. While she didn't expect the kiss, Teigen recalled how "giddy" she felt afterward.