"Turns out it feels terrible to silence yourself," said Chrissy Teigen in a tweet as she returned to the social media platform Friday after saying "goodbye" to Twitter on March 24

She's Back! Chrissy Teigen Returns to Twitter 23 Days After Leaving: 'Take the Bad with the Good'

Chrissy Teigen can't live without Twitter!

The Cravings author, 35, surprised fans last month when she announced that she would be departing the social media platform for good, saying it "no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Friday morning, just over three weeks after bidding farewell, Teigen returned, explaining her newfound outlook on Twitter.

"turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," she wrote, adding, "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"

A fan excitedly replied to Teigen, writing, "how have you been what's going on do you have any fun anecdotes i have missed you dearly," to which the star joked, "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."

Back on April 10, Teigen's husband John Legend spoke on behalf of her on Twitter, relaying a message from his wife since she was still abstaining from the platform at the time.

"Chrissy would like me to tweet that if you were already prone to needing attention, you will absolutely experience extreme vaccine side effects," wrote Legend, sharing her joke, then adding, "And she misses y'all."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Explaining her initial decision to leave Twitter behind last month, Teigen wrote, "For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends."

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something," she continued. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters," added Teigen. "Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Continuing her thread, Teigen said she has been "deeply bruised" over the years and encouraged social media users "to know and never forget that your words matter."

"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here," she said at the time, adding that she has "said f----- up s--- and killed myself over it as much as you killed me."