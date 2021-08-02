Chrissy Teigen Reflects on 'First Sober Italian Getaway': 'I'm Glad I'll Get to Remember It All'

Chrissy Teigen just enjoyed a dreamy trip to Italy — marking her first visit to the country since she quit drinking at the end of last year.

The star, 35, reflect on the getaway on Instagram Sunday, sharing a slideshow of photos of herself dressed in the Zuhair Murad gown she wore to the Unicef Summer Gala presented by LuisaViaRoma, which she attended with husband John Legend.

"Car plane car lunch lunch car plane another plane another car boat lunch dinner dinner dinner another car another boat plane another plane car HOME!! We haven't done something like this for soooo long, it made us feel young again," she captioned the post, going on to thank UNICEF Italia and LuisaViaRoma for extending the invite, as well as her glam team "for making me feel like the Luigi's mansion character I deserved."

"But really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway," she continued. "I hate the word sober by the way, it's so rehab/medical. Anyhow honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy."

"We had so much fun," she concluded. "I didn't do anything I'd regret and I'm glad I'll get to remember it all!!

Teigen, who shares daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with Legend, 42, revealed last December that she had quit drinking. The star, who was four weeks sober at the time, credited Holly Whitaker's book, Quit Like a Woman, for inspiring the decision.

"One month ago, on my birthday [in November], I got this book from my doctor and friend," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I was done with making an a-- of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep."

"Even if you can't see yourself doing or just plain don't want to, it's still an incredible read," she added.

Nearly four years ago, Teigen told Cosmopolitan that she was "point blank, just drinking too much," and subsequently took a break from alcohol.

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she said in 2017. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an a-- of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."