Chrissy Teigen is one proud wife!

After PEOPLE revealed on Tuesday evening that John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive 2019, the cookbook author and TV star couldn’t contain her excitement.

“My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned PEOPLE’s sexiest man alive!! An honor!!!!!” Teigen, 33, joked about her husband of six years. “The kids … do not care,” she added in a subsequent tweet featuring a video of 18-month-old son Miles whining and daughter Luna, 3½, asking to watch a movie.

And Teigen is ready for both the celebration of – and backlash against — her husband’s new title.

“I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive,” Teigen wrote. “It’s my new Starbucks holiday cup.”

Prior to the reveal, Teigen teased the news on Twitter, writing, “I have big news and it’s killing me I can’t say it and it’s not a baby.”

The big news was announced on The Voice. Legend, 40, is the third coach from NBC’s popular singing competition to receive PEOPLE’s highest honor, following in the footsteps of Blake Shelton, 43, (SMA 2017) and Adam Levine, 40 (SMA 2013).

Of his wife’s reaction to the news, Legend told his fellow coaches, “She’s proud of me. You know, she makes fun of me almost all the time, but she hasn’t even been snarky about this. She’s like legit proud of me. I finally impressed my wife!”

As PEOPLE’s 34th Sexiest Man Alive, Legend joins a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985.

After taking home his first Grammy in 2006 with his debut album Get Lifted, the star began a steady ascension to superstardom while using his voice for good. Unabashedly in love with Teigen and a doting father to their kids, 3-year-old daughter Luna and 18-month-old son Miles, Legend has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars while remaining as down-to-earth as ever.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story about accepting the honor. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Legend, who is one of only 15 stars to achieve EGOT status last year, credits his parents, including his dad Ronald, a factory worker, with teaching him to remain humble and kind.

“My father taught me about character. He taught us by example. He always conducted himself with such grace and dignity,” he says. “My parents always taught me that if you’re going to succeed in life, part of success is having humility. It’s a good way to live life, treating other people the way you want to be treated.”

And he couldn’t be prouder of the life he’s created with Teigen, whom he wed in 2013.

“I’m so proud that I have a wife and two kids I’m so in love with and so connected to. I’m also so proud of my career,” he says.