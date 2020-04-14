Chrissy Teigen Rapped Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ for John Legend Before His Emmy-Winning Performance

Chrissy Teigen is the ultimate hype woman!

The Chrissy’s Court host, 34, shared a throwback video on Monday of herself giving husband John Legend a pep talk before his Emmy-winning performance in NBC’s live production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2018.

That pep talk came in the form of a rap.

In the clip, Teigen — who was then pregnant with son Miles Theodore, who turns 2 next month — raps the lyrics to Eminem‘s “Lose Yourself” as she shakes her husband, 41, by the shoulders.

“a lot of people don’t know this but before this all started I was well on my way to discovering my talent for quickly-spoken words aka ‘rap’ music,” Teigen jokingly wrote in the video’s dramatic caption. “what was merely a source of entertainment for me growing up became more than just something I could listen to others do.”

“I needed to spit for myself,” the mother of two wrote.

She also acknowledged her pregnancy, adding, “It was almost like the baby was lending me it’s small talent for rap as well – I was even better than before.”

“Here is me (song written by me) performing for john before his role as Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar – a role that eventually lead to him getting the EGOT,” the star continued. “there were no limits to what I was capable of. Maybe one day when this is all over we will meet again.”

The video was one of several throwbacks that the cookbook author shared on Monday, joking in multiple posts that “before all this started,” she was a dancer, a football player and a synchronized swimmer.

Teigen and Legend, who also share daughter Luna Simone, 4 this month, recently opened up about life under quarantine during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“This is honestly unreal,” Teigen told DeGeneres, 62. “It’s just been an unreal, surreal experience for our family and everyone out there. So it’s just been crazy.”

“We’re holding up fine,” she added, saying that the family is “obviously making the best of it.”

The Bring the Funny host admitted that remaining at home is “definitely getting to us a little bit.”

“We became more emotional about it, it just became a little real. It happened really fast … it’s fun to be able to be light-hearted and make jokes and try to make people happy and laugh about it, but then it really hits you and you go through these ups and downs. What we’re going through right now is unprecedented.”

Legend and Teigen agreed that positivity is key during this time of crisis.

“I think the key for all of us is to love each other, take care of each other, and stay in touch with each other,” Legend added to DeGeneres. “Even though we can’t see each other in person, we can all virtually see each other, talk to each other, and make each other feel like we have each other we can hold on to.”

“If we can emerge through all of this just having this newfound love and respect for our fellow human, that would be such a beautiful wonderful thing,” Teigen said. “I know that when we’re able to be in contact with one another again, I’m going to be so emotional. It’s going to be such a beautiful thing to be able to touch people’s hands when I laugh at what they’re saying, or touch their faces, or give my dad a hug.”

Teigen added, “If we can at least come out of this and change a bit, I think that would be a wonderful thing.”

