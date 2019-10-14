Chrissy Teigen Predicts The Office’s Jim and Pam Are Divorced Now, Sends Twitter into a Tailspin

Chrissy Teigen is predicting the fate of one of television’s most beloved couples.

On Sunday, the Bring the Funny judge, 33, shared a series of tweets for the 10th anniversary of The Office episode in which Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) tied the knot at Niagara Falls.

In her first tweet, Teigen shared a poll, asking her nearly 12 million followers whether they think Jim and Pam are still together, separated, divorced, or have an open marriage.

Unsurprisingly, fans were hopeful about the couple’s future, with 69% of voters predicting that the couple was still together. The next highest voted option was a tie between separated and open marriage, each at 11%, while divorced fell to the bottom with 9%.

However, Teigen reiterated to her followers that the poll wasn’t necessarily what they “hope” for, but rather what they “actually think” Jim and Pam’s true fate as a married couple was.

guys I’m loving your endless love optimism here but I didn’t ask what you HOPE for, I asked what you actually think!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 14, 2019

The mother of two then gave an initial prediction about the couple’s status 10 years later.

“I think they’re together but Philly Jim likes a taste of the high life and bottle service with athletes and Pam still can’t figure out her phone so he never has to answer FaceTimes and he never gets caught,” Teigen wrote.

She also guessed that Pam, who has two children with Jim by the end of the series, is “unhappy but content with their income and children so she’s like whatever and draws things for Etsy like cozy home signs.”

Pam is unhappy but content with their income and children so she’s like whatever and draws things for Etsy like cozy home signs (wait is this me) — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 14, 2019

After Teigen told her followers she did not think that Jim and Pam moved to Austin, Texas, she shared some predictions about the other couples from the NBC sitcom series.

“Actually you know what? Phyllis and Bob are def still together. Dwight and Angela still together. Michael and Holly definitely together,” Teigen wrote.

But after predicting good news for the other couples, the former model said what no Office fan wants to hear — Jim and Pam may not have gotten their happy ending.

“Mathematically (i got a C+) SOMEONE here has to be divorced. It’s Jim and Pam,” she said.

Actually you know what? Phyllis and Bob are def still together. Dwight and Angela still together. Michael and Holly definitely together. Mathematically (i got a C+) SOMEONE here has to be divorced. It’s Jim and Pam. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 14, 2019

Jim and Pam’s iconic nuptials occurred during the show’s sixth season, stretched out in a two part episode titled “Niagara.” Unsurprisingly, the wedding features a few hilarious bumps in the road after Jim accidentally revealed Pam’s pregnancy to all the guests.

Although Teigen predicted a divorce for Jim and Pam’s future, Fischer, 45, recently told PEOPLE that she believes they got their happy ending.

“I just like to imagine that Pam and Jim are happily raising their family,” Fischer explained. “And I like to think that Pam has found a way to work her artistic life and weave her arts into her life someway. Maybe she’s still doing murals or maybe she’s an art teacher. I don’t know what it is, but I hope whatever she’s doing, that art is a big central part of her life.”

Jim and Pam

The actress announced earlier last month that she and costar Angela Kinsey are starting an Office-themed podcast, Office Ladies, that will delve into the behind-the-scenes stories about the Dunder Mifflin gang.

“We’ve been wanting to work together again ever since we stopped working together,” Fischer told PEOPLE. “Angela and I became best friends because we were cast on The Office together, we worked together and saw each other every day. I think the hardest part for me about it ending was that I didn’t get to see my best friend every day anymore.”

Image zoom Earwolf

And to help share the memories with listeners, the ladies will be joined by numerous members of the cast and crew on the podcast, which launches Oct. 16.

“Not only did it change our careers, but it created for us some of our best friendships and relationships,” said Fischer. “I mean, as a cast, we are bonded for life.”