Chrissy Teigen Said Her Parents Lived Apart for 'a Long Time' Before Filing for Divorce

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her parents’ untraditional marriage long before her father filed for divorce.

The TV star and cookbook author previously told PEOPLE that her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, lives with her and helps raise her two children.

Chrissy, 33, explained that her father, Ron Teigen Sr., lives just 10 minutes away from her and husband John Legend, 40, and visits often.

“Mom is over so much that she lives with us basically and they’ve had this kind of relationship for a long time,” she said in an interview last year. “And my dad comes to the house every other day or so, he was just over yesterday.”

The bond Chrissy shares with her parents is evident, as Vilailuck constantly appears on the star’s Instagram doting on and cooking for daughter Luna Simone, 3, and son Miles Theodore, 1. She also travels with them.

In September, Vilailuck, who officially became a U.S. citizen in 2018, jetted off to her home country of Thailand with Chrissy, Legend and their kids.

Ron filed for divorce from Vilailuck in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The exes share two adult children: Chrissy and another daughter named Tina.

While Chrissy has yet to speak out publicly regarding her parents’ split, she “liked” a tweet in which she seemingly joked about the pending divorce during her recent Vanity Fair cover story.

“@chrissyteigen and her lovely mom talked about the coming split during our @VanityFair time. ‘Two Christmases!’ Chrissy said she told her parents, trying to make a joke,” Vanity Fair writer Karen Valby wrote. “A marriage that was long more of a friendship is coming to an end. Life goes on.”

