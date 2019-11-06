Chrissy Teigen's Father Ron Files for Divorce from the Host's Mother Vilailuck

Chrissy Teigen‘s parents are getting a divorce.

Chrissy’s father Ron Teigen Sr. filed for divorce from the star’s mother Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

The estranged pair share two adult children, Chrissy, 33, and another daughter named Tina.

Chrissy has yet to speak out publicly regarding her parents’ split and a rep for the Bring the Funny star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The reason for their split remains unclear at this time.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen with her mother Vilailuck and son Miles Theodore Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

In January of last year, Chrissy opened up about her parents’ relationship, sharing with US Weekly: “So my mom lives with us. Everybody is like, ‘Where’s your dad?'”

RELATED: Indisputable Proof That Chrissy Teigen’s Mom Vilailuck Is the Best Mom

The television host went on to explain that Ron lives just 10 minutes away from her and husband John Legend and visits often.

“He comes by every day and they’re married,” Chrissy told Us Weekly. “It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight-knit.”

The bond Chrissy shares with her parents is evident as Vilailuck constantly appears on the star’s Instagram doting on and cooking for Legend and their two children Luna Simone, 3, and Miles Theodore, 1. She even travels with them too!

In September, Vilailuck, who officially became a U.S. citizen in 2018, jetted off to Thailand (her home country) with Chrissy, Legend, 40, and their kids.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen's dad Ron with Miles Theodore

Chrissy often documents their heartwarming and hilarious mother-daughter-moments, including a time the pair worked out while drinking rosé.

In July, Chrissy and Vilailuck hit up her home gym (which she admitted was rare) and the pair said they’re getting ready for the fall season.

However, one of Chrissy’s most adorable family moments is perhaps when Ron won father of the year in December 2018 by getting a tattoo of Chrissy’s face on his left bicep.

RELATED: 18 Hilarious, Deeply Personal & Cringe-Worthy Confessions Chrissy Teigen Has Shared Through the Years

“MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY,” Teigen captioned the Instagram post of her father inside the tattoo parlor posing with legendary tattoo artist Mark Mahoney.

In October of this year, Chrissy followed in her dad’s footsteps and got a new tattoo inspired by her family, making her a “cool mom.”

“Cool mom back at it again with @winterstone!!!!” Teigen wrote alongside a series of photos on Instagram, which show her getting the tattoo of the dates of her Ron, Vilailuck, Legend and Luna and Mile’s birthdays in black ink.