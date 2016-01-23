The trio shared several pics from their 'GNO' on Instagram

Moms' Night Out! Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Party It Up at Balthazar Getty's Birthday Bash

These moms (and one mom-to-be) know how to party!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Teigen and Kardashian shared several photos from the party on Instagram, including many black-and-white photo booth snaps.

Also in attendance at what Kardashian labeled a “GNO” was Minka Kelly, Kelly Rowland and – crashing wife Teigen’s ladies’ night – John Legend. Legend and Teigen are expecting their first child, a girl, this year, and the singer recently opened up to PEOPLE about his wife’s pregnancy.

“For her, it’s something to get used to when you’ve never had that experience before, but I think she’s handling it really well,” he said. “I think she looks gorgeous all the time.”