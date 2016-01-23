Moms' Night Out! Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Party It Up at Balthazar Getty's Birthday Bash
The trio shared several pics from their 'GNO' on Instagram
These moms (and one mom-to-be) know how to party!
Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian and Jenna Dewan-Tatum hit the town Friday night to celebrate Balthazar Getty‘s 41st birthday.
Teigen and Kardashian shared several photos from the party on Instagram, including many black-and-white photo booth snaps.
Also in attendance at what Kardashian labeled a “GNO” was Minka Kelly, Kelly Rowland and – crashing wife Teigen’s ladies’ night – John Legend. Legend and Teigen are expecting their first child, a girl, this year, and the singer recently opened up to PEOPLE about his wife’s pregnancy.
“For her, it’s something to get used to when you’ve never had that experience before, but I think she’s handling it really well,” he said. “I think she looks gorgeous all the time.”
Actor Balthazar Getty is the grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, whose family was once the richest in America. Balthazar has appeared on TV shows like Brothers and Sisters and, recently, in the movie The Judge, and also runs record label Purplehaus Music.