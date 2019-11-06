Chrissy Teigen Joked with Her Parents About Having ‘Two Christmases’ After Their Split

In true Chrissy Teigen fashion, the Bring the Funny star is finding a way to add levity to a difficult situation.

In the wake of Teigen’s parents’ divorce, Vanity Fair reporter Karen Valby — who recently interviewed the star and husband John Legend for the magazine’s December cover story — tweeted a snippet from her conversation with Teigen and her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, about the split.

The social media star told Valby that she tried to joke with her parents about the bright side of the divorce, saying, “Two Christmases!”

Valby added: “A marriage that was long more of a friendship is coming to an end. Life goes on.”

@chrissyteigen and her lovely mom talked about the coming split during our @VanityFair time. "Two Christmases!" Chrissy said she told her parents, trying to make a joke. A marriage that was long more of a friendship is coming to an end. Life goes on. — Karen Valby (@KarenValby) November 6, 2019

Chrissy’s father Ron Teigen Sr. filed for divorce from the star’s mother in Los Angeles on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed.

The estranged pair share two adult children, Chrissy, 33, and another daughter named Tina.

Chrissy has yet to speak out publicly regarding her parents’ split and a rep for the Bring the Funny star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen’s Father Ron Files for Divorce from the Host’s Mother Vilailuck

In October of last year, Chrissy opened up to PEOPLE about her parents’ relationship, explaining that her mom lives with her and husband John Legend.

Image zoom John Shearer/Shutterstock

“Mom is over so much that she lives with us basically and they’ve had this kind of relationship for a long time. And my dad comes to the house every other day or so, he was just over yesterday,” she said.

The bond Chrissy shares with her parents is evident as Vilailuck constantly appears on the star’s Instagram doting on and cooking for Legend and their two children Luna Simone, 3, and Miles Theodore, 17 months. She even travels with them too!

In September, Vilailuck, who officially became a U.S. citizen in 2018, jetted off to Thailand (her home country) with Chrissy, Legend, 40, and their kids.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Least Favorite John Legend Song and Asks: ‘Can This Get Any Worse?’

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy often documents their heartwarming and hilarious mother-daughter moments.

However, one of Chrissy’s most adorable family moments is perhaps when Ron won father of the year in December 2018 by getting a tattoo of Chrissy’s face on his left bicep.

“MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY,” Chrissy captioned the Instagram post of her father inside the tattoo parlor posing with legendary tattoo artist Mark Mahoney.

In October of this year, Chrissy followed in her dad’s footsteps and got a new tattoo inspired by her family, making her a “cool mom.”

“Cool mom back at it again with @winterstone!!!!” Chrissy wrote alongside a series of photos on Instagram, which show her getting the tattoo of the dates of her Ron, Vilailuck, Legend and Luna and Miles’ birthdays in black ink.