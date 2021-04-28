Chrissy Teigen joked about the college admissions scandal involving Lori Loughlin because the cookbook author didn't have the qualifications to get into a hospitality school

Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Needs Lori Loughlin's Help to Get into Hospitality School

Chrissy Teigen is back with the heat on Twitter.

The Cravings cookbook author, 35, took a jab at Lori Loughlin the app on Tuesday as she questioned her own qualifications to get into hospitality school.

"I wanna go to hospitality school. I am old and didn't take my SATs. How does this work now? How do you get into school?" Teigen wrote.

She added, "Do I have to Laurie Laughlin [sic] photoshop myself being hospitable."

"Dammit it's lori!!" Teigen later tweeted.

The Bring the Funny star's quip was in reference to Loughlin's involvement and two-month imprisonment in the high profile college admissions scandal, a cheating scheme to unfairly get students admitted to elite universities.

Some parents, not Loughlin, were accused of photoshopping their children into sports photos. Her daughters were posed on rowing machines, according to prosecutors.

In May 2020, Loughlin, 56, admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

Teigen's tongue-in-cheek comment comes just a week after she returned to Twitter after a brief hiatus.

Despite the joking remark, the mom-of-two received comments from several university hospitality programs that don't require an SAT.

Last month, the model announced she was quitting Twitter because it "no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something."

Just over three weeks after her departure, Teigen returned, explaining her newfound outlook on Twitter.

