Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's 'Happy' to Be in Therapy After She 'Struggled' to Pick Instagram Photo

Chrissy Teigen wants to put her best photo forward.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While attending the affair, Teigen, 35, and Legend, 42, wore all-white ensembles and posed for a series of photos that she posted to Instagram. But choosing the lead photo for her post proved to be a challenge for the TV star.

"Really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel," the Lip Sync Battle co-host captioned the post.

"For truly so long that I realized I am happy I'm in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let's bump it to three," she joked.

Teigen — who shares daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with Legend — previously opened up about how she got involved in therapy while speaking to Marie Claire last September.

"I didn't start therapy until quarantine. I used to avoid it and make fun of the idea of it, and then I found the right person and it changed my world," she said, noting at the time that her therapist recommended she distance herself from heavy social media usage. "People think I'm tough, but I'm such an empath, and I take on other people's pain and sadness as my own. And when I let people down, I'm hyperaware of it."

"Sometimes I feel like people aren't going to be as hard on me as I am on myself. So it's good for me to take a break," she added.

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I hate the word sober by the way, it's so rehab/medical. Anyhow, honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at," the Cravings creator recently wrote on Instagram. "That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy."