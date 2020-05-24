"This feels like an alternate universe," Chrissy Teigen recalled of her brief stint on the game show

Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Being 'Gently Replaced' as a Briefcase Model on Deal or No Deal

Chrissy Teigen is offering up some hilarious insight about her time on Deal or No Deal.

Taking a walk down memory lane, the Chrissy’s Court host, 34, joked about her relatively short stint as a briefcase model on the game show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This feels like an alternate universe,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of herself making a bold facial expression while holding a suitcase of $750,000. The cookbook author went on to jokingly say that her inability to read the room was the reason why she only appeared in a handful of episodes.

“I never understood when I was supposed to make the sad face,” Teigen wrote in the comments section. “I think that’s why I was gently replaced.”

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Teigen, who appeared in just eight episodes as a briefcase model, has reflected on her stint on the game show before — including the time she shared with fellow former briefcase model Meghan Markle.

“I think she came in the second season or so. I did it from the pilot season to first, but then I got demoted because I couldn’t walk down the stairs,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in 2018, offering up another reason for her departure from the role.

“Like I literally was fired, well not fired, but I couldn’t be a ‘briefcase girl,’ so they made me a ‘banker girl,’” she continued, joking that while “it was a very blurry time,” if she had played her cards differently, she could have been the one to marry Prince Harry. “I keep telling John, that could’ve been me!’”

Making his own thoughts on the matter crystal clear, Legend, who happened to be in the audience, shouted out, “You won!”

“Did I though?” she joked.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Gives Son Miles an At-Home Haircut Ahead of His Second Birthday: 'I Cut Hair Now'

Teigen and Legend recently took another trip down memory lane, after a fan account resurfaced photos and videos from her early modeling days.

Posting an epic throwback photo of herself backstage during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim wearing a crown braid and dramatic fake lashes, which she initially thought was snapped at an Ed Hardy Swim show she walked in.