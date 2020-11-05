Chrissy Teigen Joins Twitter in Praising MSNBC's Steve Kornacki for Tireless 2020 Election Coverage

"I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die," Chrissy Teigen tweeted

As Americans anxiously await the results of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, TV news anchors are working tirelessly to keep viewers updated.

After nearly three days of continuous coverage, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki is receiving some praise on social media for his ongoing air-time and consistent updates, informing audiences on the latest poll numbers and sharing his election analysis.

"Twitter world: anyone know where I can send @SteveKornacki a fruit basket or something to thank him for holding my sanity together the last few days? Seems like the guy has earned it," one Twitter user shared.

Multiple celebrities and TV personalities were also among those who commented on his nonstop coverage.

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of herself holding her eyes open with the caption: "I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die."

Joked Billy Eichner: "I’m gonna be honest - I don’t like that they let Steve Kornacki take a nap."

"His shirt belongs in the Smithsonian. Unwashed," Katie Couric commented on the Comments by Celebs Instagram post.

Others expressed their concern for the political journalist, wondering when he was going to take a break. "Has @SteveKornacki slept?@MSNBC i need to know," one viewer wondered.

"So...I'm not judging. Not criticizing. But Steve Kornacki is wearing the same clothes as yesterday, right? Has the guy left the set since Tuesday?" another added.

"I went to bed exhausted at 5 a.m. and Steve Kornacki was on TV explaining Michigan. I just woke up now at 10 a.m. and Kornacki is still on TV in the same clothes. Did he not sleep?" a third user asked.

Meanwhile, Kornacki's MSNBC colleague Joy Ann Reid joked on Twitter: "He is not allowed to leave the building otherwise he might come unplugged. The @SteveKornacki machine must remain plugged in until someone reaches 270. (we love Steve and I swear we will eventually let him go home!!) ... eventually..."

An MSNBC spokesperson confirmed to The Washington Post that Kornacki, 41, finally took a break late Wednesday morning — his first since the Morning Joe the day prior.

Kornacki's colleague Ali Velshi took over for the anchor, posting on Twitter that he was stepping in to offer his co-host some "relief."

"For those of you #TrackingKornacki he’s been at it for more than 12 hours. I’m going on to offer relief (I clearly can’t replace him) by touching the big board sometime after 6aET," Velshi said. "That is, IF he will leave and get a nap."

On Wednesday, after seeing the outpouring of support on social media, Kornacki posted a video on Twitter thanking his viewers.

"I saw after I finally left the studio all these incredibly kind and friendly and nice messages everybody had on social media,” he said. "I just wanted to say thank you."

Kornacki isn't the only anchor to garner attention for his Election Day coverage; CNN's John King also made waves on Twitter.

"There are enough kids wanting to dominate draft coverage like Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. Hope some kids woke up this morning saying, 'I want to learn every county in America, so I can one day do what John King does,' " one user shared.